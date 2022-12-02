By Ariana Figueroa WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday it will hear oral arguments in February over a legal challenge by six Republican-led states to the Biden administration student borrower relief plan. Until the arguments are heard and the court issues a ruling, the $400 billion Biden plan is on hold due to […] The post U.S. Supreme Court to review Biden student debt relief plan in February appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

4 DAYS AGO