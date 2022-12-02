Read full article on original website
An architect of the law Biden is using to cancel student debt tells the Supreme Court that the relief falls 'exactly' under the Education Secretary's authority and should be revived
A series of labor unions, advocates, and attorneys filed briefs to the Supreme Court supporting Biden's student-debt relief plan.
Why Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan is legal and should be reinstated by the Supreme Court, according to 44 economists, legal experts, and advocates
Millions of student-loan borrowers are waiting for the Supreme Court to decide if the relief can move forward. Here's why experts think it should.
Supreme Court takes Biden student debt relief case, holds program for now
The Supreme Court said it will hear arguments in February in a case challenging the Biden administration's student loan debt relief plan. But the Supreme Court kept in place a lower appeals court's injunction that prevents that program from taking effect for now. The plan is estimated to cost $400 billion if it is allowed.
Federal Appeals Court Slam-Dunks on Judge Who OK’d Trump’s Special Master
Good trial lawyers learn early never to ask a question you don’t already know the answer to—and the federal Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit clearly knew the answer to the question it posed at the start of its slam-dunk opinion on Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision to appoint a special master in that Mar-a-Lago matter.
The Supreme Court rejects Biden's attempt to quickly revive student-loan forgiveness — but it will take up the case early next year
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Biden's student-loan forgiveness in February, but the debt relief will remain blocked for now.
Biden's administration asks the Supreme Court to take on another student-loan forgiveness lawsuit, saying the lower court blocking the debt relief 'profoundly erred'
The Supreme Court will hear arguments on a lawsuit that blocked student-debt relief in February. Biden asked for the same treatment with another case.
U.S. Supreme Court to review Biden student debt relief plan in February
By Ariana Figueroa WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday it will hear oral arguments in February over a legal challenge by six Republican-led states to the Biden administration student borrower relief plan. Until the arguments are heard and the court issues a ruling, the $400 billion Biden plan is on hold due to […] The post U.S. Supreme Court to review Biden student debt relief plan in February appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
U.S. appeals court rejects Biden's bid to revive student debt plan
Nov 30 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday declined to put on hold a Texas judge's ruling that said President Joe Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unlawful.
Same-sex marriage bill may get final vote in Congress next week with key votes from West Virginia, Ohio
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A bill in Congress to codify same-sex marriage into law is moving forward. This week, the U.S. Senate voted to make same-sex marriage the law of the land. It became legal in a 2015 U.S. Supreme court decision, but that decision could always be overturned by a future court ruling, much […]
Supreme Court Hears Case on Biden Deportation Policy
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday regarding whether the Biden administration has the authority to prioritize which unlawful migrants face deportation. The Biden administration has pushed its own guidelines for deportation, prioritizing unlawful migrants convicted of felonies rather than ordering agents to deport all unlawful migrants, as was the policy under President Trump.
