Supreme Court takes Biden student debt relief case, holds program for now

The Supreme Court said it will hear arguments in February in a case challenging the Biden administration's student loan debt relief plan. But the Supreme Court kept in place a lower appeals court's injunction that prevents that program from taking effect for now. The plan is estimated to cost $400 billion if it is allowed.
Federal Appeals Court Slam-Dunks on Judge Who OK’d Trump’s Special Master

Good trial lawyers learn early never to ask a question you don’t already know the answer to—and the federal Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit clearly knew the answer to the question it posed at the start of its slam-dunk opinion on Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision to appoint a special master in that Mar-a-Lago matter.
U.S. Supreme Court to review Biden student debt relief plan in February

By Ariana Figueroa WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday it will hear oral arguments in February over a legal challenge by six Republican-led states to the Biden administration student borrower relief plan. Until the arguments are heard and the court issues a ruling, the $400 billion Biden plan is on hold due to […] The post U.S. Supreme Court to review Biden student debt relief plan in February appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Supreme Court Hears Case on Biden Deportation Policy

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday regarding whether the Biden administration has the authority to prioritize which unlawful migrants face deportation. The Biden administration has pushed its own guidelines for deportation, prioritizing unlawful migrants convicted of felonies rather than ordering agents to deport all unlawful migrants, as was the policy under President Trump.
