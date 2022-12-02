How an actor, his OU sweetheart, the pandemic, the Indian Child Welfare Act brought the ‘miraculous’

Read full article on original website
Related
5newsonline.com
Man charged with killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts of...
KFOR
Dr. Pepper awards Oklahoma City Community College student with $100,000
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One lucky student at Oklahoma City Community College won $100,000 to put towards tuition. The 14th annual Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway took place on Friday, December 2 and Saturday December 3 at the College Football Conference Championship. According to officials, 10 finalist took the field...
KOCO
College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma
A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
Explosive Material Found After OCPD Arrest Minnesota Man
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man from Minnesota for drugs and felony eluding after police received a disturbance call Friday at a warehouse near Southwest 29th Street and South Portland Avenue. Police said 52-year-old Eric Lee hid in a warehouse but eventually surrendered to police. On Monday morning, officers found...
KOKI FOX 23
OK-CADP requests clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty (OK-CADP) held a press conference at 11 a.m. on Monday to ask for clemency for death row prsioner, Scott Eizember. Eizember’s clemency hearing is on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. in Oklahoma City. Eizember is scheduled...
Oklahoma City doctor discusses RSV’s threat to older adults
Viruses are spreading like wildfire across the country right now - including one most people associate with young children: respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Man accused in Kingfisher quadruple murder wanted investment returned
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts...
Another Oklahoma WR Announces Entry Into Transfer Portal
In the midst of numerous transfer portal announcements, Sooners wideout Brian Darby has joined the fray and intends to transfer.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Guardsmen celebrate before southeast Asia deployment
MUSTANG (KOKH) - Family and friends said goodbye to guard members deploying to southeast Asia on Saturday. About 50 guardsman with the 45th Field Artillery Army Brigade received orders to ship out. Even though they're leaving right before Christmas, there was a big celebration at the Mustang Event Center. Guardsman...
news9.com
AG O'Connor Gives ArchDiocese Of Oklahoma City Green Light To Open Virtual Charter School
Oklahoma is on track to have the first publicly funded charter school in the nation that's operated by a church. A year after the Oklahoma City Archdiocese asked the Oklahoma State Virtual Charter School Board to open one, they're one step closer to making it happen after Attorney General John O'Connor's official legal opinion came out.
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County wrongful death suit closed
A wrongful death lawsuit is now closed after a Canadian County judge has denied a request to change his previous ruling that found an event venue was not liable in a fatal drunk driving crash near Yukon. Mustang’s Jeff and Kristy Murrow filed the civil action in November 2020 seeking...
KOCO
Rural school district in Oklahoma goes virtual temporarily after threat surfaces online
NINNEKAH, Okla. — A rural school district in Oklahoma went virtual temporarily after a threat surfaced online. Ninnekah Public Schools learned about the threat late Sunday night before making the decision to keep children off the grounds. KOCO 5 learned the threat came from a current student. After an...
KOCO
Couple living in Plaza District wants to know who totaled their car, drove off
OKLAHOMA CITY — A couple living in the Plaza District wants to know who totaled their car and drove off. The collision was caught on camera. They are still unsure if the driver was a man or woman, or even the tag number of the vehicle. All they have to go off of is the video.
KOCO
Nurse at Norman Regional Hospital writes Christmas book for children
NORMAN, Okla. — She used her recovery time to write a Christmas book for children. "A story about how Jingle the North Pole blacksmith makes shoes for the reindeer, and sometimes they lose them," said author Sharon Davis. Davis said she put pieces of her own life into her...
Adams Tower to be demolished on OU campus
Alumni of the University of Oklahoma will soon say goodbye to a place that held a lot of memories on the Norman campus.
Oklahoma DB Bryson Washington Announces Entrance Into Transfer Portal
The redshirt sophomore announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Saturday afternoon.
KOCO
Man accused in quadruple murder at marijuana farm returned to Oklahoma, in jail
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — A man accused of murdering four people and injuring another in an execution-style shooting at a marijuana farm is back in Oklahoma. On Nov. 20, three men and a woman were murdered and another victim was injured in a shooting at a marijuana farm near Hennessey in Kingfisher County. All five victims were identified as Chinese Nationals.
OKC: Activities for family & friends this weekend
We have got your one stop location on ideas for you and your loved ones to get out and have some fun in the cold weather over the weekend!
chickashatoday.com
Three lose lives in head-on collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30. The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County. A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
Northwest Oklahoma City condo fire causes over $1 million in damages
A condominium fire in northwest Oklahoma City caused what officials estimate to be over $1 million in damages early Sunday morning.
Comments / 0