Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
GBN Podcast: Wren Baker arrives in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The man charged with guiding the Mountaineers through the “ever-changing landscape” of college athletics has arrived on campus. Wren Baker was officially introduced as WVU’s 13th director of athletics at a press conference Monday morning. Alongside WVU president E. Gordon Gee, he discussed his vision for WVU Athletics, his background in the industry, his thoughts on name, image and likeness and more.
WTRF
WVU men’s hoops vs. Navy: Tip time, how to watch and more
Just three days before the famous Army-Navy football game, the Midshipmen men’s basketball team will visit Morgantown, West Virginia for the first time in fifty years on Wednesday. Plenty has changed since future WVU Sports Hall of Famer Wil Robinson dropped 37 points against Navy in just the second...
WTRF
Mountaineers complete action at U.S. Open
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fourteen members of the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams completed competition at USA Swimming’s 2022 Toyota U.S. Open from Dec. 1-3, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Mountaineers’ weekend in Greensboro was highlighted by...
WTRF
Baker, Gee address football coaching situation at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wren Baker, the 13th director of athletics at West Virginia University, will be “in the trenches” evaluating WVU’s football program as he gets his bearings in Morgantown. Baker and WVU President E. Gordon Gee spoke and fielded questions for roughly 40 minutes on...
WTRF
Xavier tops WVU after second-half comeback
CINCINNATI — Xavier handed West Virginia its second loss of the season on Saturday, 84-74, after pushing past the Mountaineers in the second half at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Bob Huggins returned to the home of his former rival, and the overcapacity Musketeer faithful indeed remembered the former...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Wren Baker lays out vision for WVU sports
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wren Baker was officially introduced as West Virginia University’s 13th director of athletics Monday at the Milan Puskar Center. WVU play-by-play announcer Tony Caridi introduced the new head of Mountaineer sports alongside university president E. Gordon Gee in a packed room of WVU coaches, donors, families, staff and reporters. In fact, this event was Baker’s first trip to Morgantown as he prepares to begin his tenure on Dec. 19.
WTRF
Smith’s career game lifts WVU over Delaware State
Powered by a 24-point game by fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team secured its sixth win of the season by defeating Delaware State, 63-47, on Saturday afternoon, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Smith’s 24 points against the Hornets tied her career high....
WTRF
McCabe breaks program record in 3,000-Meter
Junior Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University track and field team broke the WVU program record in the women’s 3,000-meter run with a time of 8:50.44 to take first at the Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston, on Saturday afternoon. McCabe broke her own record she...
WTRF
WATCH: WVU introduces new AD Wren Baker
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wren Baker, the 13th director of athletics in WVU history, was formally introduced Monday morning at a press conference. Watch his remarks, as well as comments from WVU president E. Gordon Gee, at the top of this page.
WTRF
West Virginia contractor sentenced to ten years in prison for fraud
CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) – Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for defrauding over 70 customers out of more than a half a million dollars through his contracting businesses, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. “Mr. Glaspell was a shady contractor...
WTRF
Brunch Among the Trees supports the arts of the Upper Ohio Valley
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Oglebay Institute’s Festival of Trees has become a holiday tradition, but a new addition this year was Brunch Among the Trees. This fundraiser has been held for the last few years at the Stifel Fine Arts Center, where seasoned decorators or new creatives can put together any style of tree they would like to be displayed for the holiday season.
WTRF
Experimental airplane crashes at Monroe County Airport
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Monday morning at approximately 11:09 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of an airplane crash at the Monroe County Airport, according to a statement by the OHP. The plane was a 2018 Kitfox 5 single-engine, fixed wing, experimental aircraft piloted...
Comments / 0