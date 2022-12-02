ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Okmulgee County DA speaks out after charging Joe Kennedy with 4 counts of first degree murder

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Warning: this article contains graphic updates from the investigation. UPDATE, 12/5/2022: Okmulgee County District Attorney Carol Iski offered a detailed timeline following the arraignment of Joe Kennedy. Officers from multiple agencies assisted with the investigation, which added to more than 1,000 manhours. Autopsy results show that...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Arrested In Connection To Deadly Tulsa Stabbing

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened overnight in Tulsa, Tulsa Police said. Police said they responded to the scene at around 3:20 a.m. near M.L.K. Jr Boulevard and East Jasper Street. Officers said that one man was found dead from a stab wound.
KRMG

Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office issues jury duty scam warning

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a scam warning about jury duty. The sheriff’s office reported residents receiving a call from “918-304-6173″ and the person on the line wanting to speak to person about jury duty. When the number is called...
KRMG

East Tulsa homicide suspect arrested

TULSA, Okla. — A suspect in an east Tulsa homicide has been arrested, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). On Sunday, Dec. 4, TPD said Isais Torres Jr., age 28, was arrested. TPD previously identified Torres as a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Nov. 30. According...
KOKI FOX 23

McIntosh County contactor couple charged with embezzlement

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — Attorney General O’Connor confirmed a McIntosh County contractor couple was charged with embezzlement after multiple victims come forward accusing the couple of defrauding them of thousands of dollars. Victor and Julie Dowling, owners of V&J Steel Buildings LLC, are charged with 14 counts of...
KRMG

Man dies in stabbing at Tulsa apartment complex, arrest made

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after police say he stabbed another man at a Tulsa apartment complex Sunday. Tulsa police responded to Pioneer Plaza at 901 North Elgin and found the victim, 35-year-old Raul Salgado, dead in the third-floor stairwell area from a stab wound, police said in a press release.
kaynewscow.com

Newkirk police arrest Kansas residents on drug trafficking complaints

NEWKIRK — Two Kansas residents are being held in the Kay County Detention Center after being arrested by Newkirk police on drug trafficking charges. Newkirk police chief Kevin Main said that officer Mike Ryan conducted a traffic stop on a red Dodge Charger at 10:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 9th and Elm.
1600kush.com

Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
news9.com

OHP Arrests Minnesota Murder Suspect In Kay County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrested a murder suspect out of Minnesota in Kay County. A trooper made the stop on I-35 near Braman early Thanksgiving Morning. The man inside the vehicle was wanted for a deadly shooting at a restaurant. The suspect was extradited back to Minnesota.
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Game Wardens arrest 2 felons after finding illegal deer head

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Game Wardens arrested two men they call "notorious wildlife violators". Game Wardens found Dustin Higgins and Darrell Gregory near Foraker in Osage County last week. Wardens Larry Green and Spencer Grace said the two convicted felons were in possession of a firearm, had no...
kaynewscow.com

Former Kay County Detention Center Capt. sentenced to 46 months in federal prison

OKLAHOMA CITY — Former Kay County Detention Center Capt. Matthew Ware, 53, was sentenced today to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees held at the KCDC. On April 15, 2022, a federal jury convicted...
News On 6

Stolen Car Suspects Get Away After Chase With Wagoner County Deputies

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who stole a car, then led deputies on a chase that ended when they crashed into the woods. Investigators say the owner of the car was trying to warm it up and left it running with the keys inside when it was taken.

