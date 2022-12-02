Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Okmulgee quadruple homicide suspect charged with four counts of first degree murder
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Joseph Kennedy, who was a person of interest in the case of four missing then found murdered men in Okmulgee, was charged with four counts of first degree murder in court on Monday. A judge also dismissed a motion to accelerate Kennedy's 2012 parole case...
KTUL
Haskell County Sheriff's Office locates stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van, and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Okmulgee County DA speaks out after charging Joe Kennedy with 4 counts of first degree murder
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Warning: this article contains graphic updates from the investigation. UPDATE, 12/5/2022: Okmulgee County District Attorney Carol Iski offered a detailed timeline following the arraignment of Joe Kennedy. Officers from multiple agencies assisted with the investigation, which added to more than 1,000 manhours. Autopsy results show that...
Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Killing, Dismembering 4 Okmulgee Men
The person of interest in the murder and dismemberment of four men in Okmulgee has been charged with four counts of first degree murder. This comes after unsealed court documents show Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II, 67, confessed to killing the men because he thought they were stealing from him. The...
2 Men Accused Of Violating Wildlife Regulations Arrested By Oklahoma Game Wardens
Two men are in the Osage County jail on Monday after Oklahoma Game Wardens arrested them for allegedly violating wildlife regulations. The two men were apprehended after wardens allegedly found. an illegal deer head in the feed box of the truck. Wardens say the two men are also accused of...
OK AG files embezzlement charges against contractor couple, encourages additional victims to come forward
The Oklahoma Attorney General has filed embezzlement charges in McIntosh County against a husband and wife duo accused of defrauding Oklahomans of thousands of dollars for construction projects they never completed.
Man Arrested In Connection To Deadly Tulsa Stabbing
A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened overnight in Tulsa, Tulsa Police said. Police said they responded to the scene at around 3:20 a.m. near M.L.K. Jr Boulevard and East Jasper Street. Officers said that one man was found dead from a stab wound.
Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office issues jury duty scam warning
OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a scam warning about jury duty. The sheriff’s office reported residents receiving a call from “918-304-6173″ and the person on the line wanting to speak to person about jury duty. When the number is called...
East Tulsa homicide suspect arrested
TULSA, Okla. — A suspect in an east Tulsa homicide has been arrested, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). On Sunday, Dec. 4, TPD said Isais Torres Jr., age 28, was arrested. TPD previously identified Torres as a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Nov. 30. According...
KOKI FOX 23
McIntosh County contactor couple charged with embezzlement
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — Attorney General O’Connor confirmed a McIntosh County contractor couple was charged with embezzlement after multiple victims come forward accusing the couple of defrauding them of thousands of dollars. Victor and Julie Dowling, owners of V&J Steel Buildings LLC, are charged with 14 counts of...
Man dies in stabbing at Tulsa apartment complex, arrest made
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after police say he stabbed another man at a Tulsa apartment complex Sunday. Tulsa police responded to Pioneer Plaza at 901 North Elgin and found the victim, 35-year-old Raul Salgado, dead in the third-floor stairwell area from a stab wound, police said in a press release.
TPD: Man found stabbed to death, suspect arrested
Witnesses told police that the victim was overheard arguing with someone nearby earlier in the evening.
KOKI FOX 23
Bixby Police and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office partner for Shop with a Cop event
BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Police Department (BPD) and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) partnered with each other for a Shop with a Cop event on Sat, Dec. 3. The event lasted from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Walmart near E. 111th St. and S. memorial Dr.
kaynewscow.com
Newkirk police arrest Kansas residents on drug trafficking complaints
NEWKIRK — Two Kansas residents are being held in the Kay County Detention Center after being arrested by Newkirk police on drug trafficking charges. Newkirk police chief Kevin Main said that officer Mike Ryan conducted a traffic stop on a red Dodge Charger at 10:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 9th and Elm.
1600kush.com
Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
KTUL
Sleeping boyfriend stabbed in neck, suspect calls 911 to report himself, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Nov. 28 just before midnight, the Tulsa Police Department responded to the Budget Inn near I-44 and Highway 75 for a domestic stabbing call. The suspect, Eryck Pippin, called 911 and reported himself, TPD says. Police say when they arrived, they found Pippin on...
news9.com
OHP Arrests Minnesota Murder Suspect In Kay County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrested a murder suspect out of Minnesota in Kay County. A trooper made the stop on I-35 near Braman early Thanksgiving Morning. The man inside the vehicle was wanted for a deadly shooting at a restaurant. The suspect was extradited back to Minnesota.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Game Wardens arrest 2 felons after finding illegal deer head
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Game Wardens arrested two men they call "notorious wildlife violators". Game Wardens found Dustin Higgins and Darrell Gregory near Foraker in Osage County last week. Wardens Larry Green and Spencer Grace said the two convicted felons were in possession of a firearm, had no...
kaynewscow.com
Former Kay County Detention Center Capt. sentenced to 46 months in federal prison
OKLAHOMA CITY — Former Kay County Detention Center Capt. Matthew Ware, 53, was sentenced today to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees held at the KCDC. On April 15, 2022, a federal jury convicted...
News On 6
Stolen Car Suspects Get Away After Chase With Wagoner County Deputies
The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who stole a car, then led deputies on a chase that ended when they crashed into the woods. Investigators say the owner of the car was trying to warm it up and left it running with the keys inside when it was taken.
Comments / 3