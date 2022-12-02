ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
NESN

MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom Turned Down This Offer From Mets

The Mets lost the Jacob deGrom sweepstakes, but they apparently didn’t shortchange the star right-hander as they tried to keep him in Queens. deGrom, arguably the best pitcher available in Major League Baseball free agency this offseason, left New York to sign a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers. All things considered, it likely was the best offer deGrom received on the open market, but it might not have been the richest in terms of average annual value.
Yardbarker

New York Mets, Texas Rangers Could Become Trade Partners

Fresh off their mega signing of Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million, the Texas Rangers could become trade partners with the New York Mets. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Rangers could explore a trade for Mets catcher James McCann. As Olney notes, by trading McCann the Mets could shed some of the backstop's $24 million salary, in which he is owed across the next two seasons. McCann has caught 12 of deGrom's starts across 75.2 innings since joining the Mets.
FanSided

Jeff Bagwell desperately trying to set Astros back is good for Yankees

Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell encountered a conundrum this offseason after being welcomed further into the team’s Circle of Trust around Jim Crane: How do we take a World Series champion and completely alter its method of thinking?. According to Bagwell’s media availability following the Jose Abreu...
FanNation Fastball

Clemens, Bonds, Schilling Denied Hall of Fame Induction for 11th Time

After failing to be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the BBWAA, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Curt Schilling were once again denied entry into the Hall of Fame, after appearing on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum by Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee. Fred McGriff was the only candidate on the ballot that received enshrinement.
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston

The Boston Red Sox officially will be moving on from another key piece of an unsuccessful trade in the Chaim Bloom era. Outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero was non-tendered by the Red Sox on Nov. 18 and has since moved on to a division rival. The 28-year-old signed a minor-league deal...
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Meetings

With Jacob deGrom likely to don the Rangers colors at some point this week, it’s a good time to remember the other horrors that came with New York legends in new uniforms. The Mets haven’t signed Justin Verlander yet, but Old Friend Carlos Baerga is reporting that they are close on a two-year deal with an option for a third. A report not disputed by Andy Martino.
Yardbarker

Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly are in the market for a big bat. Los Angeles, like the Boston Red Sox, has been tied to most of the bigger names in free agency -- including four-time All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts -- and it sounds like it may be interested in another longtime Red Sox as well.
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox Cy Young Winner, World Series Champ Announces Retirement

One of the most productive and arguably underrated pitchers in recent Boston Red Sox history has hung up his cleats. Rick Porcello confirmed his retirement on WEEI's "The Bradfo Sho" podcast Monday. The news is not shocking given that Porcello has not played since the shortened 2020 season with the...
Yardbarker

Justin Verlander signs with NL team

The New York Mets lost Jacob deGrom when the right-hander signed with the Texas Rangers last week, and they have moved quickly to replace him in their starting rotation. Justin Verlander and the Mets have agreed to a two-year contract, according to multiple reports. The deal will pay Verlander $86 million over two seasons and includes a vesting option for a third.
Yardbarker

Rumor: Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wants to sign with the Giants

With the NFL season kicking into high gear, all the attention this week has turned to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and according to a rumor circulating, he wants to reunite with the New York Giants. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan said on Saturday that based on his observations, it...
Yardbarker

Pirates Analyst Is Upset For Bryan Reynolds

Over the weekend, some big news broke from Pittsburgh. Bryan Reynolds, the Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder, requested a trade from the team just a few days ahead of the Winter Meetings. Reynolds made his debut with the team in 2019 after being acquired the year before from the San Francisco...
Yardbarker

The Astros May Avoid Any Moves After Losing An Ace

The Houston Astros and their loyal fans received some disappointing news on Monday morning when it was announced that their ace since 2017, Justin Verlander, had signed a two-year, $86 million contract with the New York Mets. An entertaining era has officially come to an end in Houston. But with...

