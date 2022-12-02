Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Nov. 28, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Nov. 28,...
WBKO
New tugboat launches for Turkey Neck Bend Ferry on Cumberland River in Monroe Co.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) efforts to upgrade ferry operations in Monroe County recently hit a milestone as one of those upgrades was completed. This is something many area residents were looking forward to. Brand new tugboats were commissioned for the ferry on KY...
WBKO
Gov. Beshear: Ford, SK making significant construction progress
GLENDALE, Ky. (WBKO) - Ford and SK On have broken ground at BlueOval SK Battery Park, where their joint venture – BlueOval SK – has invested $5.8 billion to produce advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles, slated to start production in 2025, creating 5,000 new jobs in Kentucky.
'Hometown of the electric battery': Officials break ground on EV battery plants, training center in Kentucky
GLENDALE, Ky. — Both electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facilities have gone vertical in Hardin County. And after just a couple months of building, the structure is already starting to take shape. According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, construction at the 2.3-square-mile BlueOval SK Battery Park is on schedule,...
WBKO
Blood Assurance, partners hosts blood drives commemorating last year’s deadly tornado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Blood Assurance and several community partners in Bowling Green are joining together to host multiple blood drives, commemorating last year’s deadly tornado. “We welcomed hundreds of donors in the days following the tornado and lives were saved because of them,” said Jerry Antoine, regional...
WBKO
BG Christmas Parade rescheduled
AM Kentucky Live (Recurring) The latest news and weather. Frederick Douglass vs Bowling Green 2022 State Championship. Frederick Douglass vs Bowling Green 2022 State Championship. Boyce Community Christmas Parade. Updated: 20 hours ago. Boyce Community Christmas Parade. Sports Connection 12/4 - D.G. Sherrill interview. Updated: 20 hours ago. Sports Connection...
WBKO
Smiths Grove Gun & Archery Announces “Grand Opening of New Indoor Gun Range”
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Smiths Grove Gun & Archery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Smiths Grove Gun & Archery, visit https://www.smithsgroveguns.com. Smiths Grove Gun & Archery announces the Grand Opening of their...
adairvoice.com
Wreck closes Burkesville/ Hudson St. intersection
An early morning wreck has resulted in power lines being down at the intersection of Burkesville Street and Hudson Street. Early reports indicate a teenager wrecked at the scene after fleeing officers. Officers were not in pursuit at the time of the accident. The juvenile was not injured. The vehicle took down power lines and crashed into the front of Southern Petroleum, 706 Burkesville St., causing substantial damage to the building.
lakercountry.com
Russell stays ‘green’; Casey, nearly 50 others now ‘yellow’
Russell County and most of the Lake Cumberland district continue to stay in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Neighboring Casey County continues to be the only county in the 10-county district in yellow this...
wnky.com
1 charged following Monday morning threat to local officials
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One person is facing charges after police say they made a social media post threatening local officials, including a Warren County judge. On Monday morning, The Bowling Green Police Department says it received an Instagram post from an individual threatening Warren County judge Kim Geoghegan, assistant county attorney Jamie Meredith and the Bowling Green Police Department.
Wave 3
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organizers have announced that the Bowling Green Christmas parade and SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market will be canceled due to potential threats made toward civil rights groups that had planned a protest later today. Various civil rights groups had planned a ‘Justice for Emmett Till’...
wnky.com
Barren County Schools announces closures Dec. 5-6 due to illness
GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County Schools will be closed Dec. 5 and 6 due to widespread illness. The schools will instead have non-traditional instruction on these days. The schools stated in a Facebook post that they “hope that the weekend plus the two NTI days will allow enough time and distance for students to recover.”
wcluradio.com
What you need to know about this year’s Glasgow Christmas Parade
GLASGOW — There are 168 entries in this year’s community Christmas parade. It kicks off Saturday at 6 p.m. Bodie Janes, also known as the Barefoot Farmer of Finney Holler, will headline the parade as the grand marshal. The theme is “An Aloha Christmas.”. Will there be...
WBKO
State Farm 4th Region Challenge
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Opening week for high school girls’ basketball concluded with ten teams from the area facing off in the State Farm 4th Region Challenge at Bowling Green High School. Game One. Franklin-Simpson 33. Bowling Green 56. Game Two. Glasgow 47. Greenwood 50. Game Three. Russellville...
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown factory buying vacant lot to build apartments for employees
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- City officials are working to finalize the sell of a vacant lot to be developed into housing. The proposal from HC Realty, the real estate arm of local factory Kruger Packaging, includes constructing more than 100 apartment units on the vacant lot. The property is located...
WBKO
Sports Connection, 12-4-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb recap the heartbreaking weekend with Bowling Green losing in the 5A State Championship game and the WKU Volleyball team’s season coming to an end. Later they are joined by Barren County Girl’s Basketball head coach Piper Lindsey, followed by Bowling Green Boy’s Basketball head coach D.G. Sherrill.
WSAZ
Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
wnky.com
KSP reminds of traffic safety checkpoints in local areas
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police Post 3 is reminding the public of increased traffic monitoring. KSP says they use traffic safety checkpoints and patrol known problematic areas to make public roads safer. The checkpoints also act as a deterrent to violate Kentucky laws. The intent of...
wnky.com
Emmett Till demonstrations arrive in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A protest demanding justice for the 1955 brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till made an appearance in Bowling Green today. Several demonstrations took place in relation to demanding the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham, a woman living in Bowling Green who accused Till of making advances towards her nearly 70 years ago in Mississippi.
935wain.com
Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments: December 2022
Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments – Commonwealth Of Kentucky: Indictment Nos. 22-CR-00199 thru 22-CR-00206 – REDACTED COPY. *Reminder — Indictments are not a finding of guilt. All individuals are innocent, until proven guilty, in a court of law. (Annetta Burton – Deputy Clerk – Adair County...
