Take photos with Santa and his ‘goat elves’ at Pactamere Farm in Glen Allen

By Delaney Murray
 4 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Santa is coming to Pactamere Farm in Glen Allen this December, but he won’t be coming alone. The farm’s goat kids will also be there, and dressed in their holiday best as elves!

For every weekend in December, Goat Yoga RVA will be available to take your pictures with Santa and the goat elves at Santa’s workshop . One 8×10 photo per family or group comes with admission to the farm. Any additional photos or prints will cost extra.

Richmond Animal League looks to empty shelter with ‘Operation Silent Night’

Visits with Santa will be available every Saturday and Sunday starting on Saturday, Dec. 3 until Saturday, Dec. 24, which is Christmas Eve. To register, sign up for a time slot and buy your tickets online . One ticket with photo admission costs $15 for all ages. A ticket will also give you access to the farm’s mini petting zoo to play with the goats.

S’mores kits, hot cocoa, coffee, cider and snacks will also be available for purchase.

