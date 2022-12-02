Read full article on original website
Police receive reports of broken windows, storm doors
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Several homeowners in Loyalsock Township reported that juvenile suspects broke their windows and storm doors. State police at Montoursville say they received multiple reports of the criminal mischief that occurred between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Nov. 25. Affected areas include Lincoln Drive, Northway Road, and Lincoln Avenue. Witnesses told police they saw four minors fleeing the area on foot around the time of the incidents. Trooper T. Arnold says similar reports were made from Williamsport City residents. Anyone with information may call PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
Police Investigating Major Theft In Winfield Twp.
Police are investigating a theft that left a Sarver man out thousands of dollars in property. State police say the theft happened back in October at a home on North Pike Road in Winfield Township. The investigation found that the thieves took around 34 items that consisted of various tools,...
Detectives bust woman with ‘a lot of e-bombs’
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman admitted to investigators she was in possession of “a lot of E-bombs” when asked if she had any drugs. Witnesses reported Deja Anye Muneer Murray and a relative were selling crack at a hotel. Detectives with the Narcotics Enforcement Unit received search warrants for the room on Aug. 10, according to the affidavit. Murray was standing outside of the room when detectives approached, police said....
Man fires shotgun inside Boalsburg home before crashing car, police report
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A night for a Boalsburg man ended with him behind bars after he allegedly fired a shotgun in his home in the direction of an occupied bedroom. Around 11:56 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Stephen Matis, 23, told police he was inside his residence along West Crestview Avenue “cleaning and messing” […]
Riverside laundromat burglarized again
RIVERSIDE, Pa. — When Jessica Brouse walked into The Laundry Room of Riverside, she found quite a mess. Security cameras showed her what happened. "Two people came in, a man and a woman came in, and broke into the change machine's room and then proceeded to literally take the whole change machine out of the wall," Brouse said.
Fire guts home in Luzerne County
HUNTINGTON MILLS, Pa. — Fire destroyed a home in Luzerne County Monday morning. It started around 10 a.m. on Cann Road in Huntington Township, near Huntington Mills. There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire. This is the same property Newswatch 16 was at earlier...
Over $3,000 stolen from Tioga County home
MIDDLEBURY TWP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an unknown suspect(s) who broke into a house Thursday in Tioga County. According to Police, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, an unknown individual(s) broke into a residence at 128 State Road in Middlebury Township, Tioga County. […]
Schuylkill County man arrested for not giving up car for repossession Friday
Mahanoy City (Schuylkill County) - Cesar Valenzuela Rojas, 28, has been charged with one count each of aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person for allegedly not giving up his car to be repossessed. The incident happened around 2:47 a.m. Friday in the area of Centre and Catawissa...
Three caught with meth in abandoned school
Sunbury, Pa. — Three people were taken into custody after Sunbury Police discovered them with drugs inside an abandoned school. Kenneth Guss, Austin Snyder, and Megan Brosius were found inside or near the building on Nov. 1 after witnesses reported the trespassers, police said. The 52-year-old Guss was the first discovered when police caught him coming out of the basement. Guss was taken in at gunpoint after initially refusing orders...
Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
Welts on arm help link man to assault
Williamsport, Pa. — A local man was taken into custody as officers spotted him leaving the home where an assault allegedly took place. After being read his Miranda Rights, Kevin Carlton Thomas admitted he grabbed a woman during an argument. Carlton was seen leaving a home near the 500 block of Pine Street when officers responded. Thomas had allegedly been arguing with the accuser throughout the day on Nov. 27...
Scuffle over bottle of beer results in felony charge for man
State College, Pa. — A suspected beer thief squared up for a boxing match in the middle of the street when a store owner chased after him, demanding he return the stolen merchandise. At 11:19 p.m., police were dispached to McClanahan's Market in reference to a retail theft. Brandon James Magusiak, 27, was denied service when he attempted to purchase a six-pack and two bottles of beer because he was...
Hoodie key to identifying alleged backpack thief
Williamsport, Pa. — Police stopped a man wearing a hoodie matching the description of one stolen from a downtown business on November 23. Runell Lewis Hairston allegedly used the piece of clothing to wear over a stolen backpack filled with items reported missing, police said. The 30-year-old Hairston was stopped near the 500 block of E. 3rd Street when police identified the hoodie. Hairston allegedly entered an opened back door...
Centre County man sentenced to jail time after ‘branding’ a child
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges after he allegedly branded a child on their arm in late 2020. Edward Walters, 28, of State College, will spend 6 to 23.5 months in the Centre County Correctional Facility and one year of probation after pleading guilty to […]
Renovations complete at Point Township municipal building
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — In less than two years, the Point Township municipal building has undergone quite a change. "We wanted a multi-use facility with all of our agencies under one roof. A lot of our residents are becoming elderly, hence the portal out front, which you can pull in. They vote here, they eat here, and they meet here," said Montie Peters, a Point Township supervisor.
Patient breaks restraints, allegedly assaults paramedic
Eagles Mere, Pa. — Paramedics were forced to stop an ambulance on the side of a road and call police when a patient became aggressive. Just before stopping the vehicle, Thomas Paul Charmley removed wrist restraints and grabbed one of the paramedics inside the ambulance. A struggle ensued before the 55-year-old Charmely let go of the woman, police said. Earlier in the night, a concerned relative of Charmley’s called 911...
18-year-old arrested for car thefts
Osceola, Pa. — Police were led on a chase Wednesday when they received a report of a stolen car in Tioga County Jacob Canfield, 18, of Osceola, was arrested a short time later for stealing a victim's dark blue 2016 Subaru Legacy from their home in Middlebury Center, state police at Mansfield say. Troopers saw Canfield driving the Subaru at 11:45 a.m. Nov. 23 on Locey Creek Road in Osceola...
Pennsylvania woman charged with stealing dozens of Christmas decorations
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania woman who police say stole over 60 Christmas decorations was charged after a man who bought some of the stolen goods called police. According to Old Lycoming Township Police, a news story informed the public that yard decorations were being stolen from...
Teens charged after shots fired in Hazle Township
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police were called to the Walmart in Hazle Township around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Officers say 18-year-old Juan Albino, 15-year-old Frallen Perez, and a 16-year-old approached two victims and fired. The 15-year-old Perez is being charged as an adult. No one was injured in the...
6-year-old from Schuylkill County wins Farm Show National Anthem social media contest
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced the singers who will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” daily and at special events during the 2023 Farm Show. Six-year-old Mia Bixler, of Schuylkill Haven in Schuylkill County, received the most social media votes in the 2023...
