It’s vital to pass federal legislation reforming migrant worker visas to bring down food costs and to limit devastating levels of food waste, groups advocating for farmers and agricultural workers said last week. Already passed by the U.S. House, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021, could reach the floor of the U.S. Senate any […] The post Groups pushing to get farm worker bill over the finish line appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

19 MINUTES AGO