$1,000 reward offered for information about Halloween night hit & run in North Plainfield

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Somerset County officials are offering a $1,000 reward for information about a hit-and-run crash that happened Halloween night in North Plainfield.

Officials say that a gold or dark colored sedan struck a 21-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy. The driver then left the area.

The woman and boy were treated for serious injuries, but both are expected to be OK.

Anyone who might have information about the crash should call Somerset County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477) .

