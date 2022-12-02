Read full article on original website
Related
Teens increasingly used as human-smuggling drivers in Texas, DPS says
Recruiting teen drivers for human smuggling has become more common along the Texas border, especially in towns such as Eagle Pass, a state official said Tuesday.
Texas DPS trooper stops U-Haul, discovers human smuggling
Texas officers stopped a U-Haul in a border county and discovered illegal immigrants in the back of the van.
NBC News
553K+
Followers
62K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6