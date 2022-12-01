Read full article on original website
Related
dayton.com
Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?
Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Of the four sizable counties at the core of the Dayton region, Warren County has grown the fastest by far in the past two decades in both population and residential building starts/permits, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Ohio Department of Development.
dayton247now.com
Dayton-area company breaks ground on $9 million expansion
EATON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - One of the region’s largest manufacturers broke ground this week on a $9 million facility renovation and expansion. The project is the latest in the company’s commitment to putting investment into their employees first. Henny Penny Corp., headquartered in Eaton, will be...
Over $10K in toys donated to Montgomery County Children Services
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than $10K worth of toys were donated to Montgomery County Children Services on Sunday. Over forty clubs came together across the state of Ohio to give back to the community for the holiday season. Members of the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs delivered gifts to children of Montgomery County on […]
dayton247now.com
Motorcycle club donates more than $10,000 in toys to Montgomery Co. Children Services
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Coalition of Clubs presented more than $10,000 worth in toys to Montgomery County Children Services on Sunday. For nearly six years, 47 motorcycle clubs across the state gather annually during the holidays to present gifts to children of all ages who are in Montgomery County’s care during the holidays.
dayton.com
New entertainment center with mini-golf, bowling, self-pour taps, more coming to Beavercreek
A one-of-a-kind entertainment center is coming to Beavercreek across from The Greene Town Center. On Par Entertainment will be located in the space that previously housed FITWORKS along with the vacant space next to it in the Greene Crossing shopping center on Indian Ripple Road. “I’m trying to come up...
dayton.com
Local Springfield dance show now an arts-based nonprofit
A local dance show is now an arts-based charitable nonprofit. Dance Stomp Shake is a cultural event held during Black History Month at Wittenberg University that is both a showcase and competition with cash prizes. The dance show has been held two times over the last few years since 2019....
Warming station open in Huber Heights for residents without power
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A warming station is open in Huber Heights for residents without power. According to AES, a little more than 150 customers are without power in the Huber Heights area as of 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The City opened up the Community Center for those who are without […]
Trotwood hosts Holiday on Main Street celebration
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun, festive event on Saturday evening, Holiday on Main Street might be what you’re looking for. On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m., Holiday on Main Street will be held at the Trotwood Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, a release says. If you plan […]
West Carrollton shows holiday spirit with annual holiday festival
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of West Carrollton has the holiday spirit as their annual holiday festival returns. The free holiday festival is held by the West Carrollton City Beautiful Commission and will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Carrollton Civic Center, the city says. […]
Fox 19
Forest Fair Mall closed following fire and safety inspection
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Fair Mall has been shut down due to possible safety hazards, according to Forest Park Fire Chief Alfie Jones. Chief Jones says they found several issues during a fire and safety inspection on Nov. 23. The mall’s owner was told to bring the property into...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Morman Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Morman Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
dayton247now.com
Residents and businesses gift toys in annual Toys for Tots drive
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation once again hosted their annual toy drive on Saturday. The toy drive gives residents and businesses the opportunity to gift toys to children in need. Several charities are saying families that don't typically need help are now reaching out this...
‘It’s not a laughing matter’: Miami Valley officials weigh in on ‘swatting’ bill
"Because this specific phone call, the bad people have figured out how to create the police response that brings guns drawn, knocking doors down, and so that's why we're responding with this, making it a more serious crime," Lampton said.
peakofohio.com
Oldiges ready to takeover Board of DD January 1st
The Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities (LCBDD) met on December 1, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. This board meeting marked a milestone: After 11 years as the Superintendent and 28 years in the field, Saul Bauer celebrated his last board meeting as Superintendent. As previously reported, Mr. Bauer will be retiring as Superintendent on December 31, 2022, and Mrs. Krista Oldiges will step in as Executive Director. Mrs. Oldiges participated in the meetings and will take over as the Executive Director and future LCBDD Superintendent on January 1, 2023.
WLWT 5
Report of a fire at the Fridge and Pantry on East Church St. in Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio — Report of a fire at the Fridge and Pantry on East Church St. in Oxford. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Ohio business owner ordered to pay over $25K for fraud
On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers' compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
WHIO Dayton
Over 5,000 reporting power outage throughout Miami Valley
Over 5,200 AES customers are reporting they are without power Saturday morning. Multiple counties are reporting down power lines and “glowing” transformers, dispatch from Montgomery County and Clark County confirmed. Authorities have responded to these sites and contacted AES for electrical repairs along with Ohio Department of Transportation...
Winds knock out power across the Miami Valley for several hours
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winds made their way into the Miami Valley early Saturday morning, and some parts of the area experienced power outages. AES Ohio Corporate Communications Director Mary Ann Kabel said the cold front with the wind gusts are the cause of the power outages. Kabel says the AES team has been monitoring […]
dayton247now.com
Elf Hunt and Whimsical Windows events return for 50th Dayton Holiday Festival
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Two of Dayton's favorite holiday activities have returned to Downtown Dayton. Both the Whimsical Windows and Elf Hunt contests are now underway. The annual Whimsical Windows contest shows off the creativity of downtown Dayton’s small businesses through their twinkling lights and other beautiful holiday decorations. Downtown visitors can enjoy shopping, dining, and exploring in a festive atmosphere thanks to these decorated storefronts!
WHIO Dayton
Troy Fire Station 11 opens its doors to the public for a today-only tour
TROY — The Troy Fire Department welcomes the public to its new Fire Station 11 Sunday afternoon. The department will be hosting an open house for the newly unveiled station on December 4th, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Officials from the city and the fire department will speak...
Comments / 0