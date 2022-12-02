ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Emmanuel Acho compares Justin Herbert to bag of chips

By Sean Keeley
The Comeback
The Comeback
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26xdPV_0jUUs9pm00

It is fair to say that Fox’s Emmanuel Acho is not a big fan of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

In mid-November, Acho referred to the third-year NFL signal-caller as a “social media quarterback” who gets more hype than he deserves.

Justin Herbert is a social media quarterback,” said Acho on November 21. “What do I mean? Justin Herbert makes throws that can go viral on social media this day in age. Instagram reels, Tik Tok videos, Twitter clips— he makes social media throws. And on social media they don’t show you interceptions; that’s not fun. People aren’t going to retweet an interception, people aren’t going to retweet a bad sack, people aren’t going to retweet a bad decision, but that is who Justin Herbert is, a social media quarterback.

“We always look for Justin Herbert to succeed but had Tua made the mistake to throw a pick at the end of a game with two timeouts remaining he’d be crushed. Had Jalen Hurts thrown a pick with two timeouts remaining at the end of the game, he would be crushed. But for whatever reason, our beloved Justin Herbert— he does it and we simply look away. I WON’T, I’m looking dead into the heart of the camera.”

Acho was back at it on FS1 on Wednesday, calling out Herbert for being very good at racking up stats that don’t matter while his contemporaries are putting their teams in the playoffs.

“Justin Herbert has never been in an MVP conversation. Tua is in an MVP conversation, Jalen Hurts is in an MVP conversation,” said Acho. “Justin Herbert hasn’t made the playoffs, Jalen Hurts has made the playoffs, and Tua is currently sitting as a No. 2 seed overall.

“Justin Herbert has a whole bunch of statistics but they are empty. It’s like when you get that bag of chips and you open it up and you realize that you paid $6.99 for a bag of chips but it’s half empty. Justin Herbert’s statistics are half-empty. All of these touchdown passes, what has it amounted to?

“Here is the problem with us in society: we think a two-handed reverse windmill dunk is worth more than a layup. A layup is worth two points, a reverse windmill is worth two points… So Justin Herbert’s 60-yard dime pass is not worth more than Jalen Hurts’  six-minute methodical drive down the field. It’s not worth more than Tua’s play-action pass finding Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle on a crosser. But we esteem it as if it’s worth more and it makes no sense to me. I do not understand how you can look at a man in Tua who has won 21 games in 30 games, and you can look at Justin Herbert, who took 43 games to win 21 games, and try to say that Justin Herbert is better than Tua.”

The Chargers are currently 6-5 and find themselves in the hunt for a playoff spot. But if Herbert wants to prove Acho wrong, he’s going to have to do much more than that.

[ Fox Sports ]

The post Emmanuel Acho compares Justin Herbert to bag of chips appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 3

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today

Everything aligned for Alabama to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Now Nick Saban must hope the selection committee awards his team one of four spots Sunday. Saban campaigned for his Crimson Tide during halftime of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. When asked why his team deserves a bid in a FOX interview, Saban pointed to Alabama's two close road losses, said quarterback Bryce Young was not fully healthy, and argued that his squad would be favored to beat the other teams vying for a playoff nod.
Eleven Warriors

The Haters Are Furious About Ohio State in the College Football Playoff, Buckeyes Score Big Ten Honors, and Parris Campbell Pays Tribute to Dwayne Haskins

This Week in Twitter is a look at some of the week's best and most entertaining tweets from Buckeyeland and beyond. It was a tough stretch for most of the week at Ohio State as the school grappled with the football team's first loss to Michigan in Columbus after over two decades. But then last night, the Pac-12 Championship happened.
Detroit Sports Nation

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford gets unfortunate news

When the Los Angeles Rams traded multiple draft picks and Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford, their hope was that Stafford could get them over the hump and help them to win a Super Bowl. As we know, Stafford ended up leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in his very first season with the team. Unfortunately, 2022 has been a different story as Stafford struggled early on, and then had to deal with injuries and a concussion, which caused him to miss games. Now, according to reports, Stafford has gotten some unfortunate news.
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders As NFL Coach Clear

Deion Sanders has said in the past that he doesn't want to be an NFL coach. Nonetheless, that won't stop people from talking about that hypothetical scenario. During Friday's appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he believes Sanders could be a head coach at the pro level.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions plan for Aidan Hutchinson moving forward

This coming Sunday, Aidan Hutchinson will have the opportunity to play against the team that passed on him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft when the Detroit Lions host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. After getting off to a slow start to his career, Hutchinson has come on strong, and for his efforts, he was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month this past Thursday. One reason for Hutchinson’s improvement is that the Lions started using him in different ways. Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash recently spoke to the media and he talked about how Hutchinson will be used moving forward.
The Spun

Fans Not Happy With NFL's Punishment For Cowboys Players

The NFL lived up to its "No Fun League" nickname in the eyes of many with their recent punishment for Cowboys players following their Thanksgiving Day celebration. Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, "The NFL fined Cowboys tight ends Dalton Schultz ($13,261), Jake Ferguson ($4,895), Peyton Hendershot ($3,944) and Sean McKeon ($4,994) for their Whack-A-Mole celebration in the Salvation Army bucket."
The Spun

College Football Star Quarterback Announces He's Returning In 2023

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was one of the best quarterbacks in college football this year. Penix Jr., the transfer from Indiana, threw for 4,354 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Huskies star quarterback will be back in 2023. Penix Jr. announced on Sunday night that he will...
The Spun

The NFL World Is Furious With Brett Favre's Decision

Brett Favre made a controversial decision this week, sparking outrage from many NFL fans and media members. The Hall of Fame quarterback filed a motion in the Mississippi welfare case, arguing for the allegations against him to be dismissed entirely. "It is apparent that MDHS has sued Favre, a Mississippi...
NBC Sports Chicago

Rodgers salutes Bears fans after win at Soldier Field

Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears. After Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown to eclipse a win over the Bears – which lifted the Packers to the most franchise wins of all time over the Bears – Rodgers saluted the crowd. The last time Rodgers played...
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win

The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
The Spun

Look: Here's Who Aaron Rodgers Celebrated His Birthday With

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his 39th birthday. What does a star NFL quarterback do on his birthday? He gets court-side seats to the NBA team of which he is a part owner, of course. The longtime Packers quarterback was spotted at Friday night's contest...
The Spun

Lee Corso Predicting Very Controversial College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff chaos got started on Friday night during the Pac-12 title game as Utah took down No. 4 USC. Unfortunately, an injured Caleb Williams wasn't able to lift his team to victory and the Trojans fell by a final score of 47-24. If ESPN analyst Lee Corso has anything to say about it, that won't be the last upset.
The Spun

College Football World Was Furious With FOX's Decision

The college football world was not happy with FOX's in-game decision on Saturday night. At halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game, FOX had Alabama head coach Nick Saban on, allowing the head coach to essentially campaign his way into the College Football Playoff field. Saban was making his argument...
The Comeback

Former head coach reportedly joining Deion Sanders’ staff

After many rumors and reports, Deion Sanders accepted the head coaching role with the Colorado Buffaloes this weekend. Now, it looks like he’s already filling his new staff with some experience. According to Football Scoop, Willie Taggart is in Boulder and will join Deion’s staff with Colorado in a yet-to-be-determined role. According to their source, Read more... The post Former head coach reportedly joining Deion Sanders’ staff appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His College Football Playoff Top 4

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his College Football Playoff top four. The longtime ESPN college football analyst released his rankings on Sunday morning. Herbstreit has a somewhat controversial pick, though it's mostly in line with everyone else. Here's his top four:. Georgia. Michigan. TCU. Ohio State. "(Not...
The Spun

College Football Coach Accused Of Lying To His Players

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is in his second NFL season out of Louisville. Fitzpatrick's final collegiate season was marred by some coaching drama involving now-former Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield. Prior to Fitzpatrick's final season in Louisville, Satterfield interviewed for the South Carolina opening. His lack of communication...
The Comeback

New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision

Wisconsin Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard reportedly won’t leave Madison anytime soon. Though Leonhard was replaced last weekend by Luke Fickell, the Badgers defensive coordinator will stay on staff. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reported Saturday that Leonhard will intend to stay at Wisconsin as the team’s defensive coordinator. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune Twitter Read more... The post New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Hints At Starting Quarterback Change

Atlanta Falcons fans spent most of Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers wishing that starting quarterback Marcus Mariota would get benched. Those fans might get their wish moving forward. Head coach Arthur Smith hinted that a starting quarterback change is possible - and maybe even likely - as we move...
The Comeback

The Comeback

20K+
Followers
574
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy