Teri Hatcher and daughter Emerson dazzle at Mon Chéri Barbara Tag event

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
 4 days ago

Actress Teri Hatcher hit the red carpet in Germany with her daughter by her side.

Donning a floral purple gown for the Mon Cheri Barbara Tag at Haus der Kunst event Wednesday night in Munich, Germany, the former “ Desperate Housewives ” star was all smiles with her 25-year-old daughter, Emerson Tenney.

Tenney matched her mother in a white mermaid gown with sparkles on the bodice and ruffles.

Hannes Magerstaedt/WireImage/Getty Images - PHOTO: Teri Hatcher and daughter Emerson Rose Tenney attend the Mon Cheri Hosts Barbara Tag at Haus der Kunst, Nov. 30, 2022 in Munich.
The two were also photographed posing at their table during the event, which happens annually for charity and attended by international stars. This year, Mon Cheri supported “Barbara Day.” a special project with the Katarina Witt Foundation.

Since 2005, former German figure skater Katarina Witt has worked to help and support children with disabilities. Witt’s foundation is also involved in projects for medical assistance and disaster relief.

