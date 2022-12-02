Read full article on original website
Santa Making a Stop at El Paso Zoo This Weekend and He’s Bringing Snow
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way ... to the El Paso Zoo to hang with Santa Claus. ’Tis the season for Santa at the Zoo. The Big Guy in the Red Suit is taking a couple of days off from supervising all the busy little elves at his toy shop in the North Pole to help turn the zoo from the wildest place in town into the merriest.
Best Local Music Stores for Christmas Shopping in El Paso
'Tis the season to be jolly ... and to start shopping. Here are a few ideas for getting gifts and supporting local businesses in El Paso. One friend or family member that we pretty much all have on our gift lists is a musician. Whether they play standard instruments like guitar, bass, drums, piano, etc or less conventional instruments like accordinas, or glockenspiels, they need stuff.
San Eli gets into holiday spirt with Christmas Extravaganza and Art Market
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – San Elizario got into the holiday spirit Sunday afternoon with a Christmas Extravaganza and Art Market. The event featured live music, more than 20 artisans and vendors and refreshments. It is part of San Elizario’s efforts to promote itself as an art destination. “It’s growing, and just by word of […]
El Paso’s unique holiday market celebrates Santa’s not-so-nice counterpart
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Annual Krampus Fest concluded its sixth year with a large display of local vendors and artists as well as dozens of horned creatures taking a walk on a gloomy Saturday evening. Krampus Fest celebrates Santa’s evil counterpart Krampus who comes from an old European tale that says he would […]
The Only U.S.- México Cross Border 10K Returns Dec. 10th
About 1,000 runners are expected to participate in the race this year. The race will begin this Saturday, December 10th at 8 a.m. outside the El Paso Community Foundation in downtown El Paso. The race will then continue past Southwest University Park, through San Jacinto Plaza, and through Segundo Barrio before crossing the international boundary line on the Stanton Street bridge. From there, the race will then continue into Ciudad Juarez past Juarez's city hall, the Old Customs House, the Mexican Revolution Museum, Mision de Gaudalupe, the Juarez Cathedral, and Kentucky Club. The race will then finish on the Paso del Norte International bridge and an awards ceremony will be held near San Jacinto Plaza at the conclusion of the race.
krwg.org
2nd Annual Holiday Booknanza with Las Cruces Writer' Group
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the Las Cruces Writers’ Group local author and volunteer member, Charmayne Samuelson, about the group and their 2nd Annual Holiday Booknanza at the Mesilla Valley Mall in Las Cruces on Saturday December 10th from 12 to 3 p.m. She says there will be something for everyone, fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, mysteries, memoirs, and photography. In the past year Samuelson published a story coloring book based on Southwest animals which she co-authored with her 8- and 10-year-old grand-nephews called “What I Love! said Rubee Dove.” She also talked about the importance of authors editing their books before being published. Her books are also available at charmaynesamuelson.com. The Las Cruces Writers’ Group is a non-profit organization run by unpaid volunteers with monthly meetings, seminars, and book signings. Their website is lascruceswritersgroup.org.
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Dec. 4 to Dec. 10
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of December 4 to December 10. Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway...
Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales
According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
El Paso car show used to help collect toys for annual Badge Toy Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Majesty Car Club to collect toys for the Sheriff’s Office annual Badge Toy Drive. The car show was held Sunday, Dec. 4 at Twin Peaks in East El Paso and featured a dozens of cars and trucks for the public […]
7 Perfect El Paso Toy Stores to Buy Toys
The season of giving is here; well, more specifically "gift giving". Santa isn't the only one making a list, I'm sure many of us are running around and trying to find the perfect gift for everyone on our list. If the person on your list is a toy fanatic, or...
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
The El Paso Fire Department Dispatch reported a motorcycle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred at Loop 375 West at exit 63 near the UTEP on-ramp in the morning. According to the officials, the cause of the accident is not clear.
Where to Buy Fresh Cut and Living Christmas Trees in El Paso
Because the Christmas tree is the most prominent decoration for those who celebrate Christmas, the decision to go real or artificial is a Christmas conundrum for some. Pros and cons on Eco-friendliness, tradition, costs aside, in the end it comes down to personal preference. I've done both over the years,...
krwg.org
A tree ordinance would be a great start for Las Cruces
Las Cruces City Council will consider a tree ordinance. No, the trees haven’t been speeding, littering, or stealing hubcaps. They’re our best citizens, providing delightful oxygen and thwarting our enemies, those greenhouse gases and other pollutants. They help protect us. They’re not as good at protecting themselves from us.
klaq.com
El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas
A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
El Paso Family’s Home Light Show Creates Yuletide Disney Magic
If you miss making the Christmas-time pilgrimage to Fred Loya’s house, Rick Carillo invites you to swing by his place in east El Paso and check out his Christmas light show. His impressive synchronized light show takes residential house projections to the next festive level. Those who take him...
El Paso police to honor Fort Bliss soldier credited with saving driver from fiery crash
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say they will award a Fort Bliss soldier with the department's Live Saving Award for the actions he told this weekend to save a driver from a fiery crash. Police say they cannot release the soldier's name because he is a witness in a case where criminal charges The post El Paso police to honor Fort Bliss soldier credited with saving driver from fiery crash appeared first on KVIA.
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Friday in El Paso. Authorities confirmed that one person was seriously injured due to the accident.
KVIA
Fight to preserve Las Cruces historic Trost clubhouse continues
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The future of the historic Trost clubhouse is up in the air after talks of the building's demolition. With a divided community, a push to preserve it continues. The over 90-year-old building sits abandoned on the former Las Cruces Country Club. Designed by architectural firm Trost...
Local Eco-Service at Friend’s Front Door Shocked Me It’s in El Paso
I went over to my friend's house and was shocked to discover El Paso has a locally-based composting eco-service that picks up and delivers food scraps. According to a report from two years ago from KTSM news station channel 9, this is how it works:. "Each customer receives a green...
Ho Ho No! Santa Shortage?! Where You’re Guaranteed to Meet Santa in El Paso
Terrible news if your little ones are excited to see jolly, old Saint Nick this holiday season- there’s a Santa shortage happening across the US. HireSanta.com is a website where you can go and rent Santa for your holiday gatherings, and their CEO Mitch Allen told Fox 59 News in Indianapolis they’re struggling to meet demand. Allen warned the news outlets: “If you’re hunting for a Santa on the weekend, it might be too late this year, but we’re already having people wanting to book Santa for 2023.”
