DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 54-year-old man was discovered bound and severely beaten in a home Sunday evening, according to Dayton Police. Officers were dispatched at about 5:37 p.m. to the 600 block of Almond Avenue on a suspicious circumstances call. Dayton 24/7 Now obtained the 911 call of the incident through a public records request. A 911 caller said he came home from work, and found his friend tied up in the house.

10 HOURS AGO