ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

13-year-old girl hospitalized after unexpected gunshots outside her Dayton home

DAYTON — A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds Friday night. News Center 7 previously reported that crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Greenway Street near West 2nd Street at around 8 p.m. Crews then transported at least one person to a local hospital following a shooting in the Dayton residential neighborhood, Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed.
DAYTON, OH
hometownstations.com

A Lima teen was shot in rural Auglaize Co. early Sunday morning

Auglaize Co, OH (WLIO) - According to the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Salem Township, which is the northwestern part of the county, at 12:48 am. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found 18-year-old Brandon Fleming with a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries was not released, but he was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita for treatment. The shooting is still under investigation, and the sheriff's office is not releasing any other details about the location of where the incident happened or about potential suspects in the shooting at this time.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

ICE called after stabbing in Union City

UNION CITY — In the afternoon of Dec. 3, 2022, officers of the Union City, Ohio and Union City Indiana Police Departments responded to the 100 block of E. Main Street in reference to a female that had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers learned a female had been stabbed...
UNION CITY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Springfield police seek video from public of downtown shooting last week

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police are asking for help from the public after a shooting that happened near Holiday in the City events last week. On Friday, Nov. 25, a man was shot following an argument downtown, according to a spokesperson for the police department. The man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Dayton man charged in police chase declines plea deal

LIMA — A Dayton man accused of leading Lima Police on a car chase in September turned down a plea deal at a Friday court appearance. Hillary Farr, 37, is charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and first-degree felonious assault. The state offered to lower the felonious assault to a second-degree felony, which would no longer carry a mandatory prison sentence, and dismiss the other count.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Firefighters respond to fire at Urbana home

URBANA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments responded to a working fire at a home in Urbana on Sunday. Crews arrived on scene at the 700 block of South Main Street just after 11 a.m., according to Urbana Fire Dispatch. No injuries have been reported. SIGN UP FOR THE DAYTON 24/7...
URBANA, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night

MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
MARYSVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Car nearly crashes into Dayton church

DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to a Dayton church after reports of a vehicle-structure crash early Sunday morning. First responders were dispatched at approximately 1:40 a.m. to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Harvard Boulevard, according to the Miami Valley Dispatch page. Initial reports claimed that a vehicle crashed...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to house fire in Champaign County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded on Sunday to the scene of a house fire in Urbana. According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of South Main Street in Urbana on a report of a house fire at 11 a.m. 2 NEWS is working to learn if […]
URBANA, OH
WISH-TV

Northeastern high school honors Richmond police officer Seara Burton

FOUNTAIN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — The Northeastern girls basketball team presented a shadow box with Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton previously worn #22 Jersey Friday night, according to a Facebook post from the Richmond Police Department. Officer Seara Burton was shot in the head during a traffic stop Aug....
RICHMOND, IN
dayton247now.com

No occupants around after car found on its top in creek

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A car was found on its top in a creek in Dayton Saturday morning. Fire departments and police were sent the area of Cornell Drive and North Gettysburg Avenue at about 9:20 a.m. on reports of a vehicle in the water, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Authorities searching for robber in Preble County bank robbery

LEWISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- Lewisburg Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday. The robbery was reported at the LCNB branch on South Commerce Street just before 12 p.m., according to a post on social media by Preble County Sheriff's Office. The robber is described as a white male,...
LEWISBURG, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Dayton Friday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>I-75 North near flyover in Butler Twp. remains closed after deadly multi-vehicle crash. Crews were dispatch to the 2400 hundred block of Greenway Street...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 person hospitalized after stabbing in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — One person is in the hospital following a stabbing in Trotwood Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles. Crews were dispatched to the 4800 block of Biddison Avenue around...
TROTWOOD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy