13-year-old girl hospitalized after unexpected gunshots outside her Dayton home
DAYTON — A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds Friday night. News Center 7 previously reported that crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Greenway Street near West 2nd Street at around 8 p.m. Crews then transported at least one person to a local hospital following a shooting in the Dayton residential neighborhood, Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed.
Hit-and-run strikes a pedestrian; Dayton Police on the lookout
DAYTON — Crews responded to a car-pedestrian crash early Saturday morning. Dayton Police and Fire were called to the 300 block of East 5th Street at approximately 2:10 a.m. A car reportedly hit a pedestrian and injured the person’s knee, then fled the scene, Montgomery County dispatch told News Center 7.
hometownstations.com
A Lima teen was shot in rural Auglaize Co. early Sunday morning
Auglaize Co, OH (WLIO) - According to the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Salem Township, which is the northwestern part of the county, at 12:48 am. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found 18-year-old Brandon Fleming with a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries was not released, but he was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita for treatment. The shooting is still under investigation, and the sheriff's office is not releasing any other details about the location of where the incident happened or about potential suspects in the shooting at this time.
Fox 19
Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Westwood woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking a 15-year-old girl at Gilligan Funeral Homes in East Price Hill, according to a complaint. Briana Devost, 25, allegedly grabbed the girl by her arm with enough force to take her down to the ground, the complaint said.
Daily Advocate
ICE called after stabbing in Union City
UNION CITY — In the afternoon of Dec. 3, 2022, officers of the Union City, Ohio and Union City Indiana Police Departments responded to the 100 block of E. Main Street in reference to a female that had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers learned a female had been stabbed...
Springfield police seek video from public of downtown shooting last week
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police are asking for help from the public after a shooting that happened near Holiday in the City events last week. On Friday, Nov. 25, a man was shot following an argument downtown, according to a spokesperson for the police department. The man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
Dayton man charged in police chase declines plea deal
LIMA — A Dayton man accused of leading Lima Police on a car chase in September turned down a plea deal at a Friday court appearance. Hillary Farr, 37, is charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and first-degree felonious assault. The state offered to lower the felonious assault to a second-degree felony, which would no longer carry a mandatory prison sentence, and dismiss the other count.
dayton247now.com
Firefighters respond to fire at Urbana home
URBANA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments responded to a working fire at a home in Urbana on Sunday. Crews arrived on scene at the 700 block of South Main Street just after 11 a.m., according to Urbana Fire Dispatch. No injuries have been reported. SIGN UP FOR THE DAYTON 24/7...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night
MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
Dayton PD seeks information on fatal hit and run
According to the Dayton Police Department, a man was struck by a vehicle in the alley behind 1939 N. Main St. around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Car nearly crashes into Dayton church
DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to a Dayton church after reports of a vehicle-structure crash early Sunday morning. First responders were dispatched at approximately 1:40 a.m. to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Harvard Boulevard, according to the Miami Valley Dispatch page. Initial reports claimed that a vehicle crashed...
Police offering cash reward for information that leads to arrest of Dayton parade shooting suspect
DAYTON — Police are offering a cash award to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of a suspect after a shot was fired during the Dayton Children’s parade downtown last week. Shortly after the parade started, approximately 20 to 30 juveniles began physically fighting between Boston...
Crews respond to house fire in Champaign County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded on Sunday to the scene of a house fire in Urbana. According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of South Main Street in Urbana on a report of a house fire at 11 a.m. 2 NEWS is working to learn if […]
WISH-TV
Northeastern high school honors Richmond police officer Seara Burton
FOUNTAIN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — The Northeastern girls basketball team presented a shadow box with Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton previously worn #22 Jersey Friday night, according to a Facebook post from the Richmond Police Department. Officer Seara Burton was shot in the head during a traffic stop Aug....
WLWT 5
CPD: Michigan woman robbed of $15,000 cash after Facebook Marketplace scam
CINCINNATI — A Facebook Marketplace sale goes terribly wrong. A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a used car. Police say there are more victims falling for this scam. "I just lost all my life savings," victim, Nijme Fardous, said. Fardous wanted a new car....
dayton247now.com
No occupants around after car found on its top in creek
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A car was found on its top in a creek in Dayton Saturday morning. Fire departments and police were sent the area of Cornell Drive and North Gettysburg Avenue at about 9:20 a.m. on reports of a vehicle in the water, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
dayton247now.com
Authorities searching for robber in Preble County bank robbery
LEWISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- Lewisburg Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday. The robbery was reported at the LCNB branch on South Commerce Street just before 12 p.m., according to a post on social media by Preble County Sheriff's Office. The robber is described as a white male,...
At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Dayton Friday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>I-75 North near flyover in Butler Twp. remains closed after deadly multi-vehicle crash. Crews were dispatch to the 2400 hundred block of Greenway Street...
1 person hospitalized after stabbing in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — One person is in the hospital following a stabbing in Trotwood Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles. Crews were dispatched to the 4800 block of Biddison Avenue around...
Ohio business owner ordered to pay over $25K for fraud
On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers' compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
