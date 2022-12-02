Read full article on original website
Westley Alvin Wilson, age 44 of LaFollette
Westley Alvin Wilson, age 44 of LaFollette, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at LaFollette Medical Center. He was born on December 25, 1977. Wesley was a loving father, son, grandson, and nephew that enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed working on cars, fishing, and spending time outdoors.
Robert Lindsay (R.L.) Goins, age 91 of LaFollette
Mr. Robert Lindsay (R.L.) Goins, age 91 of LaFollette passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was a member of Fundamental Missionary Baptist Church and was an accomplished mandolin player, having never received a lesson. R.L. was a Certified Auto Mechanic specializing in Auto Air Conditioning, and was employed with Claiborne Oldsmobile for over 30 years. R.L. was a true family-oriented man, and loved being with his Grandchildren. Preceded in death by Wife, Mary G. Goins, Brothers, Gene Goins, and Don Goins, and Sister, Naomi Bashore.
WLAF features 1978 on Sunday night at 8:00 with Casey Kasem
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The fun of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 The 70s trips back to December 2, 1978, Sunday night at 8:00 over WLAF radio. The fun three hours of memories are brought to you by Maynard’s Auto Parts and State Representative Dennis Powers. A...
Look for your face in the faces of the Christmas Parade from WLAF
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – WLAF’s Charlie Hutson and Lindsey Hutson-Suttles bring you a full photo gallery from Saturday’s Christmas Parade. Connect HERE and look for you. Watch the Christmas Parade on DEMAND from WLAF. Watch the Christmas Parade on DEMAND from WLAF. The telecast is made possible...
Winners announced in day three of 12 Days of Collectables & More give-a-way
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – WLAF and Collectables & More are giving away prizes during the 12 Days of Collectables & More. Today is day three of the fun event. Each day, WLAF Radio is taking the first 10 callers when prompted by Big Josh to qualify for a chance to win one of that day’s three prizes. Also, on 1450wlaf.com, all you have to do is send us an email to wlaf@1450wlaf.com right now, and the first 10 emails received qualify for a chance to win.
Head on wreck on four lane near West End Amoco; one injury
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – One person is injured and another is under going a field sobriety test at this hour on the four lane where West Central Avenue splits from Highway 25W at the railroad tracks next to West End Amoco. Before 8:30am Monday, a van and a car...
