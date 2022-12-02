ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

Two Rivers fire chief to leave department for same position in Grand Chute

By Ben Bokun
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Uimu_0jUUrSEt00

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (NBC 26) — For the last two years, Richard Barbier hasn't just had a boss. The Two Rivers fire medic says his leader is also a friend.

"Having good conversations about faith, family and about the job," he said.

But soon, the head of the Two Rivers Fire Department is saying goodbye.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him," Barbier said. "So with all that, it's bittersweet; sweet that I'm here, bitter that he's leaving."

Two Rivers Fire Chief Steve Denzien is leaving the department for the same position in Grand Chute.

"The members of the Two Rivers Fire Department are some of the most outstanding individuals I've actually come in contact with," Denzien said. "They're great, service-oriented individuals."

Denzien is leaving after four years. Through his time as the former president of the Rotary Club of Two Rivers, he's developed a close community bond.

"I feel that throughout my life, I'm probably not going to make a huge difference," he said. "But if I can inspire others and bring them up and help them achieve their goals to create that great change in things, I think I've pretty much succeeded."

He was born and raised in Milwaukee and came to Two Rivers after 21 years at the Brookfield department. Denzien takes pride in being a mentor.

"I've tried to really push the department forward in some aspects of technology and service providing, making sure we had a succession plan, making sure that we had some staffing," he said.

When he gets to Grand Chute, he plans to join another rotary club. And he's looking at adding EMS to the department, meaning firefighters train as paramedics.

"I think I really have the opportunity to help them achieve their next level, and that's really what I'm interested in.

Denzien's final day in Two Rivers is Jan. 13.

"I wish I could've accomplished more, but God has been very faithful and he has blessed my family and myself very much," he said. "I will take his path and where he's leading me and I think there's gonna be great things coming."

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Dog found dead behind a business in Oshkosh, police investigating

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department released information about an animal complaint where a dead dog was found behind a business. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on December 2 around 4 p.m., officers were sent to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Employees from the business called the authorities to report a dead dog.
NBC26

Industrial building fire causes $400,000 in damages

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Town of Oshkosh Volunteer Firefighters responded to a structure fire in an industrial building Sunday night at 4:07 p.m. in the 1100 block of Industrial Ave. According to the Town of Oshkosh Fire Department, units that arrived first reported black smoke showing from the...
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh Police investigating dead dog found near dumpsters

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating the discovery of a dead dog in Oshkosh. On Dec. 2, at about 4 p.m., officers were called to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Staff found a dead dog behind the business. The pup was next to the dumpsters.
kz1043.com

Deputy puts out fire at Fond du Lac County home

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy is credited with limiting the damage of a house fire last week. Video posted by the department shows Deputy Jeffrey Vaile running into the home along Schoenberg Road early Friday morning and extinguishing the flames that appeared to be coming from a damaged extension cord.
seehafernews.com

Investigation Into Manitowoc Warehouse Fire Continues

The investigation into what caused a Manitowoc warehouse to catch fire is on going with no concrete answers to give. Fire Chief Todd Blaser says police and multiple insurance companies continue to do their due diligence t get to the bottom of what caused the fire at 102 Revere Drive, site of the former Manitowoc Dairy, during the early morning hours of October 26th.
wearegreenbay.com

Two Green Bay teenagers identified as weekend shooting suspects, police to refer charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were taken into custody following a weekend shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left one adult injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, two teens accused of being involved in a weekend shooting will have charges referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
WDEZ 101.9 FM

$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
WBAY Green Bay

State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges against a Kewaunee County dairy farm owner and a manure hauler for allegedly conspiring to submit a forged report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The charges were filed in Kewaunee County Court against Gregory R....
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Authorities locate vehicle with missing rear bumper, suspect still at-large

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County say they have located the vehicle involved in a police chase that happened on Sunday. Deputies with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found the Dodge Charger that is missing its rear bumper, which came off during a pursuit intervention technique.
Fox11online.com

Fire at manufacturing facility in Appleton

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A fire broke out at a manufacturing facility in Appleton early Saturday morning. Around 7 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of W. Spencer Street. Upon arrival, they were informed of a machine on fire inside the building. Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire in 20 minutes. Sprinkler systems in the building helped prevent the fire from growing, according to fire officials.
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Fire Rescues Individual Trapped During Friday Morning Fire

The Sheboygan Fire Department was able to rescue an individual trapped on a porch while tending to a structure fire late last week. Crews were sent to a home in the 500 block of Geele Avenue at around 7:00 a.m. last week Friday on a report of a residential fire and a person trapped on a porch.
wearegreenbay.com

One injured and displaced following fire at Green Bay apartment building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a Green Bay apartment building resulted in roughly $10,000 in damages while sending one person to the hospital with injuries. A release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) states that crews received reports of smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment building in the 1200 block of Lore Lane around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.
WSAW

Suspect in Portage County crash charged with passenger’s death

AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old Appleton man accused of causing a crash that killed his passenger is now charged with his death. Axel Crus-Zelaya appeared by video Monday for an initial appearance. He’s charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. The crash...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed in crash at Fond du Lac and Roosevelt

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 32, was killed in a crash early Sunday, Dec. 4 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. Police said he was driving around 2 a.m. when he collided with a parked vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The...
spectrumnews1.com

Fond du Lac eyes revitalization plans for future of downtown

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Sam Meyer has seen a lot of change in downtown Fond du Lac in the two decades that his State Farm agency has operated there. Fond du Lac is looking at revitalization plans for North Main Street and its Riverwalk on the west side of downtown.
wearegreenbay.com

One dead after fiery crash on I-41 in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after a fiery crash on I-41 in Outagamie County on Monday morning. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports the single-vehicle crash happened around 11:00 a.m. The driver allegedly left the northbound lane of I-41 and rolled over multiple times before bursting into flames.
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in West Bend, WI

Whether for business, traveling, or visiting a friend, you will love the food scene in West Bend, Wisconsin. You won’t have to travel far to find great food. Since West Bend in Washington County is famous for manufacturing tiny kitchen gadgets and cookware, the city’s restaurants and bars are some of the best in the country.
radioplusinfo.com

12-6-22 icy roads contribute to crashes on fdl county roads

Icy roads contributed to a series of crashes and vehicle runoffs in Fond du Lac County Monday morning. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says a line of freezing rain caused slippery roads in the southwest portion of the county. Crashes were reported on Highway 151 and Highway 49 and another crash on 151 at Highway 26. Highway crews were out laying down salt.
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy