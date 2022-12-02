ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wastetodaymagazine.com

Milwaukee-area company fined $1.6M for hazardous waste violations

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the state of Wisconsin have reached a settlement with Container Life Cycle Management LLC (CLCM), based in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, to address Clean Air Act (CAA) and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) violations at the company’s container reconditioning facilities in the Milwaukee area.
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Illinois

The Pritzker family's fortune symbolizes a great American success story—a rags-to-riches tale of extremely profitable business deals ranging from manufacturing to the Hyatt Hotel chain.
Outsider.com

Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake

When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
R.A. Heim

One-time stimulus payment of $500 available to some Chicago residents

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
97ZOK

Wisconsin Female Neighbors Fighting and People Getting Hit With Balls

A huge Waukesha, Wisconsin bar fight went down included the throwing of billiard balls, AND two female neighbors duked it out. PATCH This town sounds fun!. It was a very interesting evening for Waukesha, Wisc police on June 3rd 2022...I'm thinking a full moon or something?. Authorities were called to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Continuum of Care aims to help the homeless find a warm place to sleep

MILWAUKEE — As the temperatures drop in Milwaukee, it’s getting more and more dangerous to sleep outside overnight. The Milwaukee Continuum of Care is working towards the goal of having nobody sleeping outdoors during freezing temperatures and having a warm place to be indoors. If needed, the Milwaukee...
97ZOK

Try It Before You Buy It At Wisconsin’s Famous Beef Jerky Outlet

If you're a fan of beef jerky, then you must visit this store in Wisconsin. When I think of going on a road trip, many things come to mind. One of my favorite things to do is hit a truck stop for gas. Then going inside to find some tasty treats before starting back on the road again. I can usually find some great stuff. I believe one of the top-rated road trip snacks of all time has to be beef jerky. You know somebody is going to buy some.
CBS 58

Early Afternoon Update: A bit of wintry mix possible the next few days

----------------- Updated: 9:36 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Dodge County in southeast Wisconsin for the potential for a little bit of ice. Icy roads have been reported in Sauk and Columbia Counties with that same band of precipitation moving into Dodge County. The advisory lasts until noon on Monday. In addition to a little bit of ice a dusting or few tenths of snow is possible as well.
WGN News

Waukesha parade to happen Sunday, ‘Peace on Earth’ theme

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — The annual Waukesha parade will take flight Sunday Afternoon with the intention of honoring the victims that were lost in last year’s parade. A man drove his SUV through the parade route, killing six and injuring dozens more in last year’s parade. This year’s theme is “Peace on Earth” and first responders […]
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Residents of the midwest are no strangers to snowfall, but when does the first snow in Illinois typically happen? While Chicago is likely one of the most popular locations in all of Illinois to visit, particularly in the wintertime, how much snow does this city see on average, and what are the average temperatures like in this state in particular?
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Home Shot, Again

For the third time in three weeks, a Milwaukee woman is counting the bullet holes in her home. Milwaukee Police say someone fired bullets into the woman’s house last Thursday, it was the third time in three weeks that someone took a shot at her. The woman is asking...
Wisconsin Examiner

Family, lawyer, activists blast Milwaukee jail for ‘preventable’ suicide

Conditions in the Milwaukee County Jail are under scrutiny following a Thursday meeting between Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and the family of Brieon Green. In June, the 21-year-old Green was found dead in his jail cell hours after being arrested for misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, and […] The post Family, lawyer, activists blast Milwaukee jail for ‘preventable’ suicide appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.

