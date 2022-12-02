Read full article on original website
wastetodaymagazine.com
Milwaukee-area company fined $1.6M for hazardous waste violations
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the state of Wisconsin have reached a settlement with Container Life Cycle Management LLC (CLCM), based in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, to address Clean Air Act (CAA) and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) violations at the company’s container reconditioning facilities in the Milwaukee area.
The richest woman in Illinois
The Pritzker family's fortune symbolizes a great American success story—a rags-to-riches tale of extremely profitable business deals ranging from manufacturing to the Hyatt Hotel chain.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mayors of Racine, Milwaukee, Kenosha and Madison call on Senate to ban assault weapons
The mayors of Racine, Milwaukee, Kenosha and Madison — all of whom are Democrats — co-signed a letter that calls on the US Senate to ban assault weapons and expand mandated background checks for those seeking to purchase firearms. The letter was signed by 73 US mayors, most-but-not-all...
Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake
When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
WATCH: Judge in Waukesha parade killer trial sounds off on Wisconsin bail laws
Waukesha County Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow expressed her thoughts on the Wisconsin bail laws that allowed for Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks to be released before perpetrating his attack in a new interview.
One-time stimulus payment of $500 available to some Chicago residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
CBS 58
‘You’re always learning:’ Demand for steamfitters in Milwaukee grows as interest in trade apprenticeships increases
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Five years of training. A six-figure salary. Zero debt. It all starts inside of a 25,000 square foot facility in Milwaukee, where hundreds of students study and train to become the backbone for the city’s infrastructure. We’re talking about steamfitting, and if you’ve never...
Wisconsin Female Neighbors Fighting and People Getting Hit With Balls
A huge Waukesha, Wisconsin bar fight went down included the throwing of billiard balls, AND two female neighbors duked it out. PATCH This town sounds fun!. It was a very interesting evening for Waukesha, Wisc police on June 3rd 2022...I'm thinking a full moon or something?. Authorities were called to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Continuum of Care aims to help the homeless find a warm place to sleep
MILWAUKEE — As the temperatures drop in Milwaukee, it’s getting more and more dangerous to sleep outside overnight. The Milwaukee Continuum of Care is working towards the goal of having nobody sleeping outdoors during freezing temperatures and having a warm place to be indoors. If needed, the Milwaukee...
Try It Before You Buy It At Wisconsin’s Famous Beef Jerky Outlet
If you're a fan of beef jerky, then you must visit this store in Wisconsin. When I think of going on a road trip, many things come to mind. One of my favorite things to do is hit a truck stop for gas. Then going inside to find some tasty treats before starting back on the road again. I can usually find some great stuff. I believe one of the top-rated road trip snacks of all time has to be beef jerky. You know somebody is going to buy some.
wuwm.com
Could We Energies be replaced by a publicly-owned utility? Saturday town hall will discuss idea
On Thursday, Wisconsin regulators approved a rate hike for We Energies that the utility says will cost the typical residential customer an extra $11 or $12 a month in electricity, and $5 a month in natural gas costs. Saturday morning, a previously-scheduled town hall meeting at the Washington Park Senior...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Why did the U.S. abandon ‘largest and most expensive federally funded experiment in education’ in 1977?
RACINE — Elvira Bumpus knew it was working when teachers complimented her former students. In the 1960s and ‘70s, Bumpus taught a new type of instruction. When her students moved to a different school for fourth grade, she heard how prepared they were. “Those are the smartest kids...
CBS 58
Early Afternoon Update: A bit of wintry mix possible the next few days
----------------- Updated: 9:36 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Dodge County in southeast Wisconsin for the potential for a little bit of ice. Icy roads have been reported in Sauk and Columbia Counties with that same band of precipitation moving into Dodge County. The advisory lasts until noon on Monday. In addition to a little bit of ice a dusting or few tenths of snow is possible as well.
Waukesha parade to happen Sunday, ‘Peace on Earth’ theme
WAUKESHA, Wisc. — The annual Waukesha parade will take flight Sunday Afternoon with the intention of honoring the victims that were lost in last year’s parade. A man drove his SUV through the parade route, killing six and injuring dozens more in last year’s parade. This year’s theme is “Peace on Earth” and first responders […]
Waukesha Christmas Parade: People watch for 1st time from area, across the world
As Waukesha gets ready to welcome back families for the return of the Christmas parade, some people will be joining in for the first time, not just from the area but from around the world.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Residents of the midwest are no strangers to snowfall, but when does the first snow in Illinois typically happen? While Chicago is likely one of the most popular locations in all of Illinois to visit, particularly in the wintertime, how much snow does this city see on average, and what are the average temperatures like in this state in particular?
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Home Shot, Again
For the third time in three weeks, a Milwaukee woman is counting the bullet holes in her home. Milwaukee Police say someone fired bullets into the woman’s house last Thursday, it was the third time in three weeks that someone took a shot at her. The woman is asking...
Family, lawyer, activists blast Milwaukee jail for ‘preventable’ suicide
Conditions in the Milwaukee County Jail are under scrutiny following a Thursday meeting between Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and the family of Brieon Green. In June, the 21-year-old Green was found dead in his jail cell hours after being arrested for misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, and […] The post Family, lawyer, activists blast Milwaukee jail for ‘preventable’ suicide appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CBS 58
Second Timothy Olson death investigation: Woman found dead in Olson's bed, per law enforcement source
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A law enforcement source confirmed to CBS 58 that Timothy Olson's mother found a woman dead in Olson's bed Nov. 8, in her home where Olson also lived. The law enforcement source also confirmed Olson then took the dead woman's car and drove it to northern Illinois where he abandoned it Nov. 9.
