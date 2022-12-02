ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KAKE TV

Multi-million dollar hotel project potentially coming to Hutchinson in 2024

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A new $18 Million Hotel and Conference Center could be coming to Hutchinson. City leaders say it would make up for a lack of hotel rooms when Hutch hosts big events. "That would be good. I think they'd like that. If they were coming from out...
KAKE TV

Wind Surge sold in hopes of fulfilling promises

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Wind Surge CEO Jordan Korbitz saw firsthand the challenges of operating the franchise. "This is a good move for the city and it's a good move for the community and it's a good move for the fans," Korbitz said. "Bringing extra events here, trying to get naming rights on our own, it became obvious that we needed some help."
KWCH.com

Masterbrand closing in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the largest employers in Harvey County is closing its doors. Newton city leaders confirmed Monday that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15. The facility employs 480 people. City officials said the closure took them by surprise, and they did not know it was coming.
KAKE TV

Newton cabinet maker to shutdown costing hundreds of employees their jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - “I've got a two-month-old daughter that I just got back from doing maternity leave and so I was just in shock, and really nervous about what the future holds," said Emily Smith. Emily has worked at MasterBrand Cabinets in Newton for years, but she had...
KAKE TV

Wichita Pizza Ranch delivery car recovered after being stolen

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Pizza Ranch confirms that the van was recovered by WPD and is in their possession. A Pizza Ranch in Wichita had one of its delivery cars stolen over the weekend. The company said on Friday, Dec. 2 that someone stole a delivery car from their parking...
wichitabyeb.com

A new ramen restaurant is in the works for northeast Wichita

Rumor has it a new ramen option is headed to northeast Wichita. Multiple sources have told me that an Asian restaurant is headed to the 37th and Woodlawn area. No word yet on what the restaurant name will be or if it’s a current place opening another location. After...
KWCH.com

Investigation of a missing Wichita man

The City of Wichita is considering using millions of federal American Rescue Plan dollars to develop a project to house people experiencing homelessness. The Wind Surge confirmed the prospective buyer as Diamond Baseball Holdings, an organization that owns and operates other minor league teams affiliated with MLB. Daughter searching for...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KSN News

Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
Salina Post

This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999

In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.

