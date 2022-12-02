Evans brought in all four targets for 59 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night. Evans checked in third in receptions and second in receiving yards on the night, and he was outpaced in targets by five teammates overall. However, the veteran wideout still played a critical role in the miraculous comeback victory, drawing a 44-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Paulson Adebo that took the ball down to the Saints' one-yard line and set up a touchdown grab by Cade Otton on the next play with three minutes remaining. Evans' overall numbers did disappoint from a fantasy perspective, however, and he hasn't exceeded Monday night's yardage total or five receptions in any of his last four contests. Evans will aim to boost his production back up versus the 49ers in a Week 14 road battle.

5 HOURS AGO