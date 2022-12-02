Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP News Summary at 6:42 a.m. EST
Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat. ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are set to decide the final Senate contest in the country. They will choose whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock or instead opt for Republican football legend Herschel Walker. Tuesday's runoff concludes a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. The outcome will determine whether Democrats have an outright 51-49 Senate majority or control a 50-50 chamber based on Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. In last month's general election, Warnock led Walker by about 37,000 votes out of almost 4 million cast but fell shy of a majority, triggering the second round of voting.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news
Imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner faces nine years in the Russian maximum-security penal colony for women. This comes after she pled guilty to attempting to bring a small amount of hashish oil onto a flight with her Russian Premier League team. The Russian government denied Griner’s appeal for freedom in late October. American president Joe Read more... The post Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KHQ Right Now
Elon Musk dubbed 'half Chinese genetic hybrid' by Kanye West
Elon Musk took Kanye West's remark that the Twitter boss is a "half Chinese genetic hybrid" as a "compliment". On Monday(05.12.22), the controversial rapper made his return to Instagram after previously being banned for his racial slurs, to make odd comments about the Tesla founder's genetics and his genius. In...
Comments / 0