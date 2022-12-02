Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Public Museum and Civil War Museum host holiday events Saturday
Kenosha’s lakefront museums were overflowing with winter and holiday fun for all ages on Saturday. The Kenosha Public Museum and the Civil War Museum hosted the International Holiday Cultural Christmas Market and a Victorian Christmas throughout the day. “(The Victorian Christmas) has a good connection with the International Holiday...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Complimentary community dinners offer comfort food and joy during annual event at popular hot dog eatery
A Downtown Kenosha eatery brought comfort food and joy to families in need during its annual holiday event on Sunday. The event, in its ninth year, brought out many who lined up early outside Trolley Dogs for Sunday meals, which was held at the restaurant at 5501 Sixth Ave. Among...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha native and local pastor Mike Middleton coordinating Kenosha Bible Church’s live nativity
Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is pleased to announce the return of Snapshot, a series of features about local individuals and groups. If you have someone you feel should be considered, contact us at [email protected]. When a live nativity scene debuts on Sunday in Kenosha, it will culminate...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Here’s where you can visit Santa around Milwaukee this Christmas
When a lot of us think about Santa visits, we think of the mall. And you can definitely visit him there. In fact, modern technology has made mall Santa visits more convenient than ever with the ability to make appointments and join virtual queues rather than stand in line. The...
On Milwaukee
This year's O&H holiday kringle is sure to bring out the child in each of us
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. Thanks to holiday demand from fans across the globe, Racine’s O&H...
spectrumnews1.com
Dine Out Weekend supports Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Some businesses in Waukesha are hosting Dine Out Weekend to raise money for the Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund. Pat’s Rib Place was one of the restaurants participating. The owner, Alicia Hayes, said 10% of their proceeds will go toward supporting the fund. “We have lived...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Barb and John Milisauskas mark 50th wedding anniversary
Barb and John Milisauskas of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this year with a family gathering in August in Door County. John Milisauskas met Barb McGovern when Barb’s sister Marilyn was going out with her future husband Ed Epping. Ed was a friend of John, who tagged along with Ed at Marilyn’s house and Barb was there and they met.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Continuum of Care aims to help the homeless find a warm place to sleep
MILWAUKEE — As the temperatures drop in Milwaukee, it’s getting more and more dangerous to sleep outside overnight. The Milwaukee Continuum of Care is working towards the goal of having nobody sleeping outdoors during freezing temperatures and having a warm place to be indoors. If needed, the Milwaukee...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County getting another new beer garden
KENOSHA COUNTY — Pleasant Prairie will be getting its own permanent beer garden by Lake Andrea. The Village Board approved the selection of Pleasant Prairie Beer Garden Joint Venture/Lake Andrea Beer Garden LLC as the operator of the new feature in Prairie Springs Park. The operators of the newly...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies in West Allis parade on eve of Waukesha
WEST ALLIS, Wis. – The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies stepped out at the West Allis Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 on the eve of the Waukesha parade, the first since the 2021 attack that killed four members of the group. They said their Waukesha parade performance will feature a special tribute and surprise.
Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink
A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Wisconsin town should be put on your list immediately.
captimes.com
PHOTOS: Smart Studios building's new owner honors its rocking roots
In an interview for Wendy Schneider's 2016 documentary, "The Smart Studios Story," Butch Vig said, "1254 E. Washington was one damn ugly looking building. It was a two-story, red brick pile of junk, and it looked like a crack house." The outside of the building hasn't changed much in decades,...
wgtd.org
Beer Garden to Open Next Spring on Lake Andrea
(WGTD)---The operator of the successful beer garden in Petrifying Springs Park in Somers has been awarded a contract to establish and operate a similar venture in Prairie Springs Park in Pleasant Prairie. The decision this week from the village board was unanimous. Michael Grab and his partners will enclose an...
wearegreenbay.com
Two men burglarize, steal from Wisconsin thrift store that provides clothing to foster kids
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two suspects burglarized and stole just under $1,000 worth of products from a southeastern Wisconsin thrift store that provides no-cost clothing to foster kids. According to the Racine Police Department, the incident happened on the night of November 27 at Foster’s Restore. Officers say...
Waukesha Christmas Parade: People watch for 1st time from area, across the world
As Waukesha gets ready to welcome back families for the return of the Christmas parade, some people will be joining in for the first time, not just from the area but from around the world.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Robert “Bob” A. Sabin
KENOSHA—Robert “Bob” A. Sabin, 81, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born on November 10, 1941 to the late John and Lucille (Hawes) Sabin in Kenosha. As a young child, he attended local schools. Bob was employed at American...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Humane Society’s Ozaukee Campus back open for pet adoptions
SAUKVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Humane Society’s Ozaukee Campus is back open for pet adoptions. It comes after staffing shortages forced them to pause adoptions back in September. While the shelter itself remained open, the public could not come adopt pets. Kathy Shillinglaw with the Wisconsin Humane Society...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
State Patrol pursuit shuts down I-94, Kenosha County joins efforts
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Kenosha deputies assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol in a high-risk traffic stop on I-94 Sunday morning, Dec. 4. Kenosha officials said they responded around 2 a.m. Wisconsin State Patrol was involved in a high-risk pursuit that led to I-94. Deputies assisted by shutting down all four...
CBS 58
Early Afternoon Update: A bit of wintry mix possible the next few days
----------------- Updated: 9:36 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Dodge County in southeast Wisconsin for the potential for a little bit of ice. Icy roads have been reported in Sauk and Columbia Counties with that same band of precipitation moving into Dodge County. The advisory lasts until noon on Monday. In addition to a little bit of ice a dusting or few tenths of snow is possible as well.
