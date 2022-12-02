Read full article on original website
Third-party Twitter app makers turn their attention to Mastodon
While the Twitter exodus has only impacted a sliver of the social network’s overall user base, the influx of newcomers to the much smaller Mastodon ecosystem has had a significant impact on its community. Today, Mastodon has grown its active user base to somewhere between 3.3 million and 3.6 million, according to independent estimates, up from 655,000 in the days just after Musk’s Twitter takeover.
Discovery+ brings the offline download feature to the US
This move comes after the company tested this feature with users in Brazil. Discovery+ mentioned that the service has more than 58,000 episodes — including popular shows “House of Hammer,” “Fixer Upper,” and “90 Day Fiancé” — that are eligible for downloads.
Meta’s Oversight Board wants Facebook to be more transparent about VIP accounts
That list included everyone from Brazilian soccer star Neymar and former President Donald Trump to conservative commentator Candace Owens and the company’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg. Per the WSJ, that system was designed to minimize instances in which Facebook might moderate content from a VIP in the normal course of moderation and kick off a firestorm of bad press in the process.
Google introduces “Continuous Scrolling” on desktop for Search
Notably, users shouldn’t mistake continuous scrolling for infinite scrolling. With continuous scrolling, users can see up to six pages of search results by scrolling down before they see the “More” button to look for further results. On mobile, Google limits continuous scrolling to four pages of search results in one go.
Facebook to now test age verification tech on Facebook Dating in the US
As regulators put increased pressure on online companies to enact minor protections, Meta has been investing in various age identification technologies that rely on AI. While Meta hasn’t fully detailed what sort of signals it looks for to help it make a determination about someone’s age, it has previously said it may scan things like user’s birthday posts, as friends often comment with the poster’s real age in their responses. Meta is already testing this technology on Instagram after having prompted users to begin providing their birthday last year. This summer, it began asking some U.S. users to provide their ID or a video selfie if they said they were 18 or older.
