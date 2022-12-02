Read full article on original website
Shangela Is the Fearless Drag Queen America Needs Right Now
While in Paris, Texas, Shangela stopped into the newly opened T.J. Maxx, as Maxxinistas are wont to do when home for the holidays. A high school friend by the name of Andrea who works at the store ran up and said, “Oh my gosh, Shangela! My 86-year-old grandma called me and told me that she loves you on the show.”Shangela has been a standout on three different seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, but the show in question here is Dancing with the Stars. In the season finale that aired late last month, Shangela placed fourth. Grandma Virginia’s fanfare hit next...
Kirstie Alley, star of Cheers sitcom, dies aged 71
Kirstie Alley, who rose to fame as Rebecca Howe in the US sitcom Cheers from 1978 until 1993, has died aged 71. The actor, who also starred in Look Who’s Talking, passed away from a "recently discovered" cancer in Florida. Her family described her as an "incredible, fierce, and loving mother" in a statement shared on her official social media accounts. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living," the statement read. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Project Iceman: Film follows first man to attempt Ironman triathlon in AntarcticaSooty: Beloved puppet to return to stage for 75th birthdayPrince Harry speaks of ‘pain’ of women marrying into the Royal family
