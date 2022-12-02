Read full article on original website
15-year-old boy injured in shooting at Freedom Prep High School Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police said a 15-year-old was injured after shooting a Freedom Prep High School in Whitehaven Monday. MPD officers were called to the scene at the school in the 800 block of Brownlee just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. They found a 15-year-old boy shot. He was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
Man injured in shootout near Hyde Park area, according to Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a shootout near the Hyde Park area left a man critically injured. MPD officers were called to a shooting just after 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of N Hollywood St. near Eldridge Ave. They found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Man shot & killed on Gaston Ave. in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot and killed in South Memphis Monday. MPD officers were called to a shooting just after 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Gaston Ave. Investigators said the victim was taken by private vehicle to Regional One Hospital before officers arrived, and the victim later died from their injuries.
Woman found shot to death on Eden Park Dr. near Orange Mound
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a woman was shot and killed near Orange Mound. MPD officers were called to the 2400 block of Eden Park Drive near Spottswood about 2:40 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. They found a woman dead at the scene. Investigators...
Missing in the Mid-South | Have you seen these people?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area. This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing. Missing Children...
Deputies: Man's body found on side of north Shelby County road
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man's body was found on the side of a road in north Shelby County Monday afternoon, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. Shelby County deputies said the man's body was found in the 4300 block of Bolen Huse Road around 3:30 p.m. Shelby County Fire paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
MPD: 3 teens arrested after carjacking, leading police on car chase in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers were arrested late Thursday night after leading police on a car chase in a stolen car, which they carjacked earlier that day, according to Memphis Police. MPD said officers responded to a carjacking call in the 5000 block of Cottonwood Road in East Memphis...
Memphis man wanted for murder in deadly Whitehaven shooting captured in Missouri
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for murder from a November shooting in Whitehaven surrendered to police without incident Thursday, according to U.S. Marshals. Kevin Wayne Fennell, 34, of Memphis, who was wanted by the Memphis Police Department for First Degree Murder was captured by U.S. Marshals in Missouri Thursday.
Convicted Southaven Walmart shooter sentenced to the death penalty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man convicted Thursday of shooting and killing two Walmart workers and injuring a Southaven, Mississippi, police officer in July 2019 has been sentenced to the death penalty. The sentencing was held Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, and the jury sentenced Martez Abram to death for the...
WATCH: Southaven Walmart shooter breaks down in court while watching video of his shooting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — It took a jury less than an hour to find the man accused of shooting up a Southaven Walmart in 2019 guilty on all three counts. Thursday, Martez Abram took the stand in his own defense, but it's not clear if he did himself any favors.
MPD: Teen shot at Sonic next to Kirby High School was targeted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Thursday that the 15-year-old boy shot Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at a Sonic on Kirby Parkway was targeted. According to MPD, preliminary info indicates the victim knows the suspects, who are still on the run. Investigators said officers were called to the shooting...
Multi-vehicle crash involving MPD officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least two people were transported to the hospital, including a Memphis Police officer, after a three-car crash in Hickory Hill Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to Memphis Police Department, the accident happened in front of the Ridgeway Police Precinct in the 3800 Block of Ridgeway Rd. just before 11 p.m.
Man found shot to death in South Memphis Tuesday morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in South Memphis Thursday morning. MPD officers responded to a call about a shooting about 10:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Lauderdale Street, near S. Orleans. They found a man dead at the scene.
TOSHA investigating after FedEx employee killed at Memphis' FedEx World Hub
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx employee has been killed at the FedEx World Hub at the Memphis International Airport, the company confirmed in a statement to ABC24 Tuesday. Memphis Police told ABC24 that just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a DOA call at Methodist South. MPD said the victim was a 48-year-old man who had been transported from 2810 Democrat, and the investigation is ongoing.
Shots fired on Interstate 240 in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired on Interstate 240 near the Quince Road overpass Thursday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said no one was struck, however, a driver hit a guardrail causing a minor cut. TDOT cameras show the westbound entry ramp is closed and...
Shelby County D.A.'s Justice Review Unit ready to investigate wrongful convictions and sentences
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s new Justice Review Unit officially launched Thursday and is now accepting applications to investigate possible wrongful convictions and sentences. District Attorney Steve Mulroy made the announcement outside the National Civil Rights Museum, where he also introduced JRU Chief Lorna McClusky...
Two teens charged in recent car burglaries in southeast Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said two 17-year-olds have been arrested in connection with recent car break-ins in southeast Shelby County. The SCSO said detectives were conducting surveillance in the Winchester and Centennial area the night of Nov. 22, 2022, when they saw a car pull into a restaurant parking lot, and the driver attempt to break into another vehicles. Investigators said the detectives saw the driver go to another parking lot and a passenger break into another unlocked vehicle. At that point, they said detectives surrounded the suspect’s vehicle, and one suspect was taken into custody while the other ran.
Man injured in North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in North Memphis Tuesday morning. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to North Bellevue Blvd. and Vollintine Ave. around 8:30 a.m. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said, there...
Applications now being accepted for Shelby County D.A.'s Justice Review Unit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is now accepting applications for a new Justice Review Unit (JRU). The unit will identify and address wrongful convictions and sentences, according to D.A. Steve Mulroy. Mulroy said the unit is independent but operating within the D.A.’s office, reporting...
Man, woman, girl found shot to death in St. Francis County, Arkansas, home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead. St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.
