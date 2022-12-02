ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-year-old boy injured in shooting at Freedom Prep High School Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police said a 15-year-old was injured after shooting a Freedom Prep High School in Whitehaven Monday. MPD officers were called to the scene at the school in the 800 block of Brownlee just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. They found a 15-year-old boy shot. He was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
Man injured in shootout near Hyde Park area, according to Memphis Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a shootout near the Hyde Park area left a man critically injured. MPD officers were called to a shooting just after 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of N Hollywood St. near Eldridge Ave. They found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Man shot & killed on Gaston Ave. in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot and killed in South Memphis Monday. MPD officers were called to a shooting just after 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Gaston Ave. Investigators said the victim was taken by private vehicle to Regional One Hospital before officers arrived, and the victim later died from their injuries.
Missing in the Mid-South | Have you seen these people?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly every day, law enforcement agencies from across the Mid-South post reports of missing people in the area. Here's a look at the latest cases in the Greater Memphis area. This list will be updated as people are found or more are reported missing. Missing Children...
Deputies: Man's body found on side of north Shelby County road

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man's body was found on the side of a road in north Shelby County Monday afternoon, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. Shelby County deputies said the man's body was found in the 4300 block of Bolen Huse Road around 3:30 p.m. Shelby County Fire paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
MPD: Teen shot at Sonic next to Kirby High School was targeted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Thursday that the 15-year-old boy shot Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at a Sonic on Kirby Parkway was targeted. According to MPD, preliminary info indicates the victim knows the suspects, who are still on the run. Investigators said officers were called to the shooting...
Multi-vehicle crash involving MPD officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least two people were transported to the hospital, including a Memphis Police officer, after a three-car crash in Hickory Hill Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to Memphis Police Department, the accident happened in front of the Ridgeway Police Precinct in the 3800 Block of Ridgeway Rd. just before 11 p.m.
Man found shot to death in South Memphis Tuesday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in South Memphis Thursday morning. MPD officers responded to a call about a shooting about 10:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Lauderdale Street, near S. Orleans. They found a man dead at the scene.
TOSHA investigating after FedEx employee killed at Memphis' FedEx World Hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx employee has been killed at the FedEx World Hub at the Memphis International Airport, the company confirmed in a statement to ABC24 Tuesday. Memphis Police told ABC24 that just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a DOA call at Methodist South. MPD said the victim was a 48-year-old man who had been transported from 2810 Democrat, and the investigation is ongoing.
Shots fired on Interstate 240 in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired on Interstate 240 near the Quince Road overpass Thursday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said no one was struck, however, a driver hit a guardrail causing a minor cut. TDOT cameras show the westbound entry ramp is closed and...
Two teens charged in recent car burglaries in southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said two 17-year-olds have been arrested in connection with recent car break-ins in southeast Shelby County. The SCSO said detectives were conducting surveillance in the Winchester and Centennial area the night of Nov. 22, 2022, when they saw a car pull into a restaurant parking lot, and the driver attempt to break into another vehicles. Investigators said the detectives saw the driver go to another parking lot and a passenger break into another unlocked vehicle. At that point, they said detectives surrounded the suspect’s vehicle, and one suspect was taken into custody while the other ran.
Man injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in North Memphis Tuesday morning. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to North Bellevue Blvd. and Vollintine Ave. around 8:30 a.m. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said, there...
Man, woman, girl found shot to death in St. Francis County, Arkansas, home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead. St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.
