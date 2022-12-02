Read full article on original website
Related
Storm brought nearly 11 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. Here’s what your area got
And the forecast shows more rain may be on the way.
KEYT
Chance of rain Tuesday, below average temperatures
While most of the heavy rain is in our rearview camera, there is a slight chance of rain on Tuesday. San Luis Obispo County and North Santa Barbara County is expected to get more rain than the South Coast and Ventura County. However, light rain and patchy drizzle is expected. This will not be a significant system.
The region is drying out Monday with a slight chance of rain again Tuesday
High temperatures will stay several degrees below average all week long. The post The region is drying out Monday with a slight chance of rain again Tuesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Location, location, location: Some in the Tri-Counties got a little rain, while others got a lot
It was mostly light rainfall for the Central and South Coasts during the last five days, but the totals are impressive for some spots. The mountains in the Tri-Counties had the highest rainfall totals. Cuesta Grade recorded nearly 5.8” of rain, and San Marcos Pass had 4.8”. The...
43-mile stretch of Highway 1 in Big Sur remains closed
The highway was first closed Saturday because of a rockslide that occurred amid wet weather.
Rainfall total reaches 3.6-inches after recent storm
– Paso Robles measured .52-inches of rain on Saturday and .9-inches of rain on Sunday, bringing the seasonal rainfall total to 3.60 inches. There is a chance of trace amounts of rain as well as thunderstorms on Tuesday, and another chance of rain again on Saturday this week, according to Weather Underground.
syvnews.com
Rescheduling Santa Maria's Parade of Lights "just doesn't work," organizers say
It could have been called the Parade of Darkness. Instead of being filled with dazzling lights, floats, music and cheerful celebrants Saturday night, Broadway in Santa Maria carried the usual traffic of those getting off work and a rush of holiday shoppers after the annual Parade of Lights was canceled due to the threat of rain.
kclu.org
Big rig accident impacts traffic on Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara
A big rig accident on Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara has created huge traffic issues for Monday morning commuters. The accident happened just after 3 a.m. Monday in the Seacliff area. It's a section of the 101 already impacted by a repaving project, with the southbound 101 split into two separate lanes to accommodate the work.
Headed outside this holiday season? Here’s your guide to SLO County’s best hiking trails
From Montana de Oro State Park to the Pismo Preserve, here are the top local spots for getting away from it all.
Thomas Fire: 5th year anniversary
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Sunday marks the fifth year anniversary of the Thomas Fire. The fire that burned 281,893 acres began Monday evening on Dec. 4 near Thomas Aquinas College, north of Santa Paula. Over one thousand structures, including homes, were destroyed. Firefighters would soon take control of Thomas late December, but was officially contained on The post Thomas Fire: 5th year anniversary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Rain falls in parts of LA area, but storm systems appear to weaken
Intermittent light rain is expected to continue across parts of the Southland this weekend as the second of two storm systems moves into the region, but forecasters said the one-two punch will likely result in less precipitation in the Los Angeles area than originally expected. According to the National Weather...
kvta.com
Two Major Crashes During A Soggy Sunday For Ventura County
There were two major crashes during the wet weather including a fatal crash late Sunday night in Thousand Oaks in which a vehicle traveling southbound on the 101 near Janss Road plunged 25 feet off the freeway. The CHP says it was a fatal crash. In Ventura, a vehicle came...
First wave of storm soaks SLO County, with more on the way. Here’s a look at the rain totals
Some areas of San Luis Obispo County received nearly 2 inches.
Rain totals will increase significantly with showers continuing Friday and through the weekend
Chances of rain showers continue from Friday through Sunday. The post Rain totals will increase significantly with showers continuing Friday and through the weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Big Rig accident slows Monday traffic
A major accident is slowing down traffic on the 101 Monday morning. The post Big Rig accident slows Monday traffic appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
tourcounsel.com
East Beach, Santa Barbara, California (with Map & Photos)
California will always be on the list of best beaches in the United States. In this case we are going to Santa Bárbara, at the eastern end of a sector of almost four miles of beaches that border the city. This sandy area is conditioned for the greatest pleasure...
Laist.com
Today's Rain Was Lighter Than Expected, But More Is On The Way
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. A...
Semi-truck vs U.S. Mail vehicle crash near Santa Maria, woman hospitalized
California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a semi truck and a U. S. Postal Service vehicle on W. Main Street near Santa Maria just before 4 p.m. Monday. The post Semi-truck vs U.S. Mail vehicle crash near Santa Maria, woman hospitalized appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ocean off Morro Bay will be auctioned for wind energy leases on Tuesday. Here’s how it works
The auction could bring in billions of dollars for the federal government.
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
Comments / 0