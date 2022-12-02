ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KEYT

Chance of rain Tuesday, below average temperatures

While most of the heavy rain is in our rearview camera, there is a slight chance of rain on Tuesday. San Luis Obispo County and North Santa Barbara County is expected to get more rain than the South Coast and Ventura County. However, light rain and patchy drizzle is expected. This will not be a significant system.
Paso Robles Daily News

Rainfall total reaches 3.6-inches after recent storm

– Paso Robles measured .52-inches of rain on Saturday and .9-inches of rain on Sunday, bringing the seasonal rainfall total to 3.60 inches. There is a chance of trace amounts of rain as well as thunderstorms on Tuesday, and another chance of rain again on Saturday this week, according to Weather Underground.
syvnews.com

Rescheduling Santa Maria's Parade of Lights "just doesn't work," organizers say

It could have been called the Parade of Darkness. Instead of being filled with dazzling lights, floats, music and cheerful celebrants Saturday night, Broadway in Santa Maria carried the usual traffic of those getting off work and a rush of holiday shoppers after the annual Parade of Lights was canceled due to the threat of rain.
kclu.org

Big rig accident impacts traffic on Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara

A big rig accident on Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara has created huge traffic issues for Monday morning commuters. The accident happened just after 3 a.m. Monday in the Seacliff area. It's a section of the 101 already impacted by a repaving project, with the southbound 101 split into two separate lanes to accommodate the work.
News Channel 3-12

Thomas Fire: 5th year anniversary

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Sunday marks the fifth year anniversary of the Thomas Fire. The fire that burned 281,893 acres began Monday evening on Dec. 4 near Thomas Aquinas College, north of Santa Paula. Over one thousand structures, including homes, were destroyed. Firefighters would soon take control of Thomas late December, but was officially contained on The post Thomas Fire: 5th year anniversary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
HeySoCal

Rain falls in parts of LA area, but storm systems appear to weaken

Intermittent light rain is expected to continue across parts of the Southland this weekend as the second of two storm systems moves into the region, but forecasters said the one-two punch will likely result in less precipitation in the Los Angeles area than originally expected. According to the National Weather...
kvta.com

Two Major Crashes During A Soggy Sunday For Ventura County

There were two major crashes during the wet weather including a fatal crash late Sunday night in Thousand Oaks in which a vehicle traveling southbound on the 101 near Janss Road plunged 25 feet off the freeway. The CHP says it was a fatal crash. In Ventura, a vehicle came...
tourcounsel.com

East Beach, Santa Barbara, California (with Map & Photos)

California will always be on the list of best beaches in the United States. In this case we are going to Santa Bárbara, at the eastern end of a sector of almost four miles of beaches that border the city. This sandy area is conditioned for the greatest pleasure...
Laist.com

Today's Rain Was Lighter Than Expected, But More Is On The Way

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. A...
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …

