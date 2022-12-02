Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Discovery+ brings the offline download feature to the US
This move comes after the company tested this feature with users in Brazil. Discovery+ mentioned that the service has more than 58,000 episodes — including popular shows “House of Hammer,” “Fixer Upper,” and “90 Day Fiancé” — that are eligible for downloads.
TechCrunch
Google introduces “Continuous Scrolling” on desktop for Search
Notably, users shouldn’t mistake continuous scrolling for infinite scrolling. With continuous scrolling, users can see up to six pages of search results by scrolling down before they see the “More” button to look for further results. On mobile, Google limits continuous scrolling to four pages of search results in one go.
TechCrunch
Zenly was the best social app and it will (sadly) shut down on February 3
The team based in Paris managed to create an app that was at the intersection of a utility app and a social app. More importantly, opening Zenly and using it every day was a delightful experience. The app should be considered as one of the most polished and innovative social app of all time — and an important example for other social app developers.
TechCrunch
3 views: Predicting 2023’s key startup themes
As we did last year, TechCrunch’s Natasha Mascarenhas, Anna Heim and Alex Wilhelm are back with a passel of predictions, hoping to percolate new postulations in your ponderer. Not all the below will come true, but it should help explain where our heads are at after a year’s reporting, writing, newslettering and podcasting. Among the three of us, we’ve spoken to hundreds of people this year, giving us — we hope — a modicum of insight into the state of technology today and what could be coming next.
TechCrunch
NeuReality lands $35M to bring AI accelerator chips to market
A number of vendors — both startups and well-established players — are actively developing and selling access to AI inferencing chips. There’s Hailo, Mythic and Flex Logix, to name a few upstarts. And on the incumbent side, Google’s competing for dominance with its tensor processing units (TPUs) while Amazon’s betting on Inferentia. But the competition, while fierce, hasn’t scared away firms like NeuReality, which occupy the AI chip inferencing market but aim to differentiate themselves by offering a suite of software and services to support their hardware.
TechCrunch
Cubzh wants to build the next-generation Minecraft
This summer, the company raised a $3 million seed round led by New Wave with several angels also participating, such as Docker founder Solomon Hykes and Sorare CEO Nicolas Julia. “It’s a homemade engine. That’s why we have spent a long time in stealth mode making sure it works,” co-founder...
TechCrunch
Amazon set to launch Prime Gaming in India
“With Prime Gaming (included with your Prime membership) unlock instant access to tons of exclusive content for your favorite games and a rotating collection of PC games…each and every month,” the company describes on the site. A support page on Prime Gaming website also mentions India as an...
TechCrunch
Lensa AI, the app making ‘magic avatars,’ raises red flags for artists
Lensa’s fun, eminently shareable avatars mark the first time that many people have interacted with a generative AI tool. In Lensa’s case, it’s also the first time they’ve paid for computer-generated art. Stable Diffusion itself is free and a lot of people are playing around with...
TechCrunch
How companies can slash ballooning SaaS costs
SaaS is obviously a broad category, covering any centrally hosted software that’s licensed on a subscription basis. But no matter the flavor, SaaS is a growing line item in companies’ budgets — a line item that’s threatening profitability. According to a recent report from SaaS purchasing...
TechCrunch
Chattermill, which uses AI to extract insights from customer experience data, raises $26M
Founded out of London in 2015, companies such as Uber and Amazon use Chattermill to unify all their customer data, integrating with social networks, customer feedback and support tools, online review sites and more to establish a “single source of customer truth,” as the company puts it. Meshing...
TechCrunch
Meet the startups competing at TC Sessions: Space
Buy your pass right now to watch these early-stage space aces square off in front of a live audience. The contenders will have to be at their very best to impress this group of expert space-focused VCs — Mark Boggett, co-founder and CEO of Seraphim Space; Tess Hatch, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners; and Emily Henriksson, principal at Root Ventures.
TechCrunch
Copycats can drown
To end the year, let’s continue to return to columns that I wrote that have aged, well, interestingly. In July, I wrote about how Y Combinator is building a Product Hunt, Product Hunt is building an Andreessen Horowitz and Andreessen Horowitz is building a Y Combinator. It was a not-so-subtle nod to how top institutions are trying to be accelerators, discovery engines, content marketers and check-writers all in one.
TechCrunch
When a startup’s founders are pretty much its board
Hello! It’s my first full week back in some time, and I’m excited. Turns out having COVID helped me get more rest than I have had in a very long while. (Silver linings.) The week of Thanksgiving turned out to be less boring than I expected — I reported that three of alternative financing startup Pipe’s co-founders were stepping down as the company searched for a “veteran” CEO to take the company to the next level.
TechCrunch
Third-party Twitter app makers turn their attention to Mastodon
While the Twitter exodus has only impacted a sliver of the social network’s overall user base, the influx of newcomers to the much smaller Mastodon ecosystem has had a significant impact on its community. Today, Mastodon has grown its active user base to somewhere between 3.3 million and 3.6 million, according to independent estimates, up from 655,000 in the days just after Musk’s Twitter takeover.
TechCrunch
Expeto, a startup selling tools to manage private cellular networks, raises $13M
A number of major vendors provide private cellular network services, including AT&T and T-Mobile, as do some startups, including Celona, Anterix and Airspan Networks. (Recently, asset management giant BlackRock announced that it’ll deploy a private network at its new headquarters in partnership with Verizon.) But that hasn’t stopped new ventures from cropping up to challenge the incumbents. See Expeto, which is developing a platform that allows corporate customers to extend their private networks via virtually any type of cellular connectivity.
TechCrunch
Aigens scales digital menus in Asia with $14M round led by Ant
The capital infusion from Ant came at a time when the Chinese fintech giant is ramping up its international footprint through a network of allies. Rather than driving adoption for its flagship Alipay mobile wallet, Ant opts for an open ecosystem outside China and has built what is in effect a wallet aggregator called Alipay+.
TechCrunch
Autonomous driving’s blunders are good news for the climate
Autonomous vehicles had to lose, and electric vehicles had to win. It wasn’t clear at the time which one would take the checkered flag. In some ways, autonomous vehicles seemed to have momentum on their side, making considerable progress since the first ones cautiously completed the DARPA Grand Challenge in 2007. Ten years later, seemingly everyone had a self-driving division.
TechCrunch
Engage with Aerospace Corp., Antaris, Orbital Reef & Space Systems Command at TC Sessions: Space
If you’ve got rocket fuel running in your veins, don’t miss the chance to learn the latest developments within the space economy — from manned space travel, colonization and communications to earth observation data, manufacturing and even war, in space. Like all TechCrunch events, TC Sessions: Space...
TechCrunch
SpaceX goes full defense contractor with national security-focused Starshield
The new brand (possibly a subsidiary) appeared as a new top-line category on SpaceX’s website, alongside Dragon, Starlink and Starship, but beyond that has not received any visible promotion or discussion in the company’s media channels. I’ve asked the company for more details on certain aspects, but for now all there is to know is on the Starshield page.
TechCrunch
Loft Dynamics raises $20M to tackle pilot shortage with VR training
Alongside the funding, the company is also formally announcing its name-change from VRM Switzerland. Founded out of Zurich in 2016, Loft Dynamics has developed a slew of simulators for some of the most common helicopters, including the single turbine Airbus H125. Through this, budding pilots can engage in realistic training scenarios, including night-time flying and carrying out proficiency checks, with force-feedback to simulate system failures and other issues.
Comments / 0