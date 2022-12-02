Read full article on original website
Mass. plagued by regional inequities
THIS PAST ELECTION DAY, Massachusetts celebrated several historic milestones with the shattering of glass ceilings that we have long sought to break through. As we look ahead to the new administration and the new legislative session in 2023, I hope we can begin to address long-entrenched regional inequities across the Commonwealth.
Baker, Polito call South Coast Rail a matter of fairness
GOV. CHARLIE BAKER and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said the $1 billion South Coast Rail project scheduled to open late next year is about fairness to southeastern Massachusetts. At the opening of a new train station in Freeport on Monday, the governor and lieutenant governor did not focus on ridership or economic strategy; instead, they said Fall River and New Bedford residents deserve the same rail connections other communities surrounding Boston have.
Schools flush with cash, but need better plan on how to spend it
IN 2010, a young Mark Zuckerberg partnered with a rising political star, then-Mayor Cory Booker, to donate $100 million dollars to Newark Public Schools. The idea was that a massive infusion of wealth could fundamentally alter learning within the community. New money led to modest change but did little to address major challenges in schools. Roughly a decade later, even before the onset of the COVID pandemic, two-thirds of young students in Newark were unable to read at grade level and more than a quarter of all students were chronically absent from school.
