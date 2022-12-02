Read full article on original website
Related
womenworking.com
What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?
Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
Warmer noses are better at fighting colds: study
Chilly weather and common respiratory infections often go hand in hand. For the new research, the team set out to answer two questions: are EVs also secreted in the nose in the presence of viral infections?
Comments / 0