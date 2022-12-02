Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drivers do donuts in front of police officers in busy intersection on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Drivers seen on video doing donuts on 7 Mile and Greenfield roads in front of Detroit police are under investigation. At one point, a man is seen spreading gasoline in the middle of the intersection and lights a ring of fire while several officers look on as the chaos unfolds.
ClickOnDetroit.com
michiganchronicle.com
First One-Mile Segment of Joe Louis Greenway Completed, Upcoming Second Mile Stretch
Debris and dumping cleanup is the first preparation for the groundwork of the Joe Louis Greenway. Pictured is a before and after photo of an abandoned property at 12385 Cloverdale (adjacent to the greenway). Photo courtesy of City of Detroit. The city of Hamtramck prepares for their section of the...
fox2detroit.com
84-year-old man carjacked by armed suspect on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted for carjacking an 84-year-old man Sunday on Detroit's west side. Police said the armed suspect approached the victim in the area of Schoolcraft and Greenfield around noon, opened the victim's car door, and told him to get out. The suspect fled in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New Italian cocktail bar Apt. Disco opens on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – If you’re looking for a place to wear your boogie shoes, you need to check out Apt. Disco tucked in the upstairs of a building on Detroit’s east side. The new cocktail bar is located above its sister bar Lost River on Mack Avenue, and held a soft opening on Dec. 2.
Detroit News
Southwest Solutions renovates 2 Detroit buildings for affordable apartments
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan and Southwest Solutions leaders celebrated the completion Monday of renovations of two historic apartment buildings, which will offer a combined 40 units of affordable housing in southwest Detroit. The project tapped $7.8 million in grants and loans to invest in the Hubbard-Richard community. There...
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Alleged burglar fatally shot by man who came home on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was fatally shot while allegedly breaking into a home early on Saturday, according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the home was on the 12000 block of Archdale Street near Fenkell Avenue. The man was allegedly breaking into the home around 3:30 a.m. when a 29-year-old man came home.
Detroit police: man, woman considered 'armed and dangerous' after carjacking teen on city's east side
The search is on for a man and woman who are considered to be armed and dangerous after carjacking a 19-year-old man on Detroit’s east side last month.
Thousands Of Detroit Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Michiganders are moving.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman dead, man injured after being shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A woman was killed and a man was injured after being shot Sunday night on Detroit’s west side. According to police an adult female was shot and killed in Detroit on Sunday on the 19400 block of Rutherford Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. Officials say the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New Order Coffee opens new shop after closing Detroit, Royal Oak locations amid pandemic
ST, CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A beloved Metro Detroit coffee brand that closed its storefronts during the pandemic has officially reopened two years later. New Order Coffee Roasters is now operating out of a small shop in St. Clair Shores after closing its locations in Detroit and Royal Oak in 2020. The new location, situated on Jefferson Avenue, boasts a revitalization of the brand’s favorite cereal milk lattes and electric-roasted coffee.
fox2detroit.com
2 people injured in shooting at Olympia Coney Island in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 5:10 a.m. at Olympia Coney Island on Harper near Chalmers in Detroit. Police say there was an altercation between two men inside the Coney Island restaurant. At some point,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Neighbors in Warren subdivision express anger as multiple cars were broken into on Sunday
WARREN, Mich. – A neighborhood in Warren had six people waking up early on Sunday and found that somebody had broken into their vehicles. The neighbors that were victims of the theft was in two areas, on both side of Mound Roud off of Arden Avenue. Some neighbors expressed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 people hospitalized after violent crash on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Five people including a 12-year-old were rushed to the hospital after two pickup trucks collided in a violent crash on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred near Paul Avenue and Piedmont Street just north of Ford Road and west of Southfield Freeway, where both trucks crashed into a power pole, causing the power lines to come down.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit family of 7 loses everything in house fire
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A family of 7 is struggling after losing everything in a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the family's washroom. "It was in the washroom this furnace is inside the washroom, and I don’t know if the furnace exploded or what," said Catrena Thomas, the children's Grandmother.
Man found dead at Belleville rest area after overdose
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old Wisconsin man was found dead at a Belleville rest area Sunday morning after overdosing, Michigan State Police announced.At about 5:45 a.m., MSP was contacted by the Van Buren Fire Department, saying they were on the scene of an overdose at a Belleville rest area.When troopers arrived at the scene, a 34-year-old man from Wisconsin was pronounced dead. A 36-year-old woman from Ann Arbor was also on the scene, but she did not require any medical treatment.Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Michigan man found dead after driving off ramp into St. Clair River
(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was found dead after driving his car off a ramp and into the St. Clair River in Clay Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.St. Clair County Dive Team was requested by the Clay Township Police Department after a 34-year-old man drove his 2014 Audi A6 off the ramp at Harsens Island ferry and submerged his vehicle.Police say he was transported to Ascension River District, where he was pronounced dead.The vehicle was removed from the St. Clair River, and the man's family was notified.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Popular Detroit brunch spot Karl’s in Siren Hotel closes permanently
DETROIT – The retro-style brunch spot Karl’s located inside Detroit’s Siren Hotel has closed its doors, according to hotel officials. Karl’s opened on Aug. 29, 2019, and was founded by chef Kate Williams, who previously ran the former Corktown restaurant Lady of the House. Williams has been recognized as a James Beard Award semifinalist.
Comments / 1