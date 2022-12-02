ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Wright State’s NCAA Volleyball Tournament run ends losing to Georgia Tech

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vlouo_0jUUpRQa00

MILWAUKEE, WI — The Wright State Raiders’ run in the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament came to an end in the First Round Thursday losing in three games to Georgia Tech (25-13, 25-14 and 25-17) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

>>Wright State volleyball to play Georgia Tech in 1st round of NCAA Championship

Junior Sam Ott led the Raiders with 11 kills while junior Taylor Bransfield had seven. Senior Katie Meyer also had 21 assists.

Wright State lost the first game, 25-13. The Yellow Jackets had 11 kills to the Raiders eight. Wright State also made 10 errors in the first game.

Georgia Tech won the second game, 25-14. They had a big edge in kills, 16-7.

The Yellow Jackets beat the Raiders, 25-17, in the final game.

Wright State ends the season with a 28-4 record. This was their first loss since September 10.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Early Score Predictions For College Football Playoff Games

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is officially set on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, we'll have No. 1 seed Georgia taking on No. 4 seed Ohio State. In the other semifinal, we'll get No. 2 seed Michigan taking on No. 3 seed TCU. It's early, but it's never too early...
dawgnation.com

New Georgia Tech coach wants to ‘dominate’ UGA

New Georgia Tech coach Brent Key put archrival UGA on notice during his introductory press conference on Monday. “We have an opponent in this state that we will work 365 days to defeat… to dominate,” Key told reporters.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brent Key, new Georgia Tech coach, fires opening salvo in rivalry with Georgia

Brent Key was recently hired at Georgia Tech as its next coach after he served the last part of the season as its interim coach. At an introductory press conference on Monday, Key issued an opening salvo to the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry. “We have an opponent in this state...
WHIO Dayton

Former Dayton Flyer guard goes off against Wright State

DAYTON — The Wright State Raiders had no answer for former Dayton Flyer guard, Dwayne Cohill, Sunday afternoon as the Raiders lost to Youngstown State, 88-77, at the Nutter Center. Former Flyer Dwayne Cohill scored a career-high 43 points, going 16-19 from the floor, including 6-6 from three-point range....
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners

ESPN's computer model has updated its picks for the College Football Playoff. The Football Power Index has released its game predictions for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU. The ESPN Football Power Index released its picks on Sunday evening. Georgia vs. Ohio State. Winner: Georgia, 58.1 percent. Michigan...
dawgpost.com

Why Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart Is WRONG About Ohio State

ATHENS - The regular season is over, and the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are coming off a dominant SEC Championship victory over LSU. Now, the Bulldogs have a semi-final game against Ohio State coming on December 31st. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart went on the CFP Rankings Show on Sunday to...
dawgnation.com

Gimme5: Big changes on tap for Georgia football, QB position at center stage

ATLANTA — Publicly, Kirby Smart isn’t looking outside or past today’s SEC Championship Game against LSU. But the Georgia head coach did not build his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ program into a dynamo without expert roster management and thorough planning. Smart politely side-stepped questions during a Thursday...
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Clark Atlanta University announces new athletic director

Clark Atlanta University has announced that Jerel Drew will be the educational institution’s new athletic director. Prior to his new role at Clark Atlanta, Drew — who is a native of Thomasville, Georgia — served as the athletic director for the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI). In his previous role, Drew led the charge […] The post Clark Atlanta University announces new athletic director appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz make score predictions for SEC Championship Game

The SEC Championship Game will feature defending national champion Georgia vs. LSU. College football experts Mark May and Lou Holtz don’t think the Tigers will have a Cinderella tale on Saturday. Georgia finished the regular season with an unblemished 12-0 mark behind its dominant defense. Georgia held opponents to...
WHIO Dayton

Giannis' 10-second (and more) FT routine draws more scrutiny

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is having issues at the foul line again. Not with his accuracy — but his timing. For the second time in his team's last three games, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star had a free throw taken away because he didn’t shoot it within the allotted 10 seconds — a problem that has dogged him at various times throughout his career.
NBC News

HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting

When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
Kennardo G. James

This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why

This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia State student killed in Downtown shooting

Atlanta Police are searching for the gunman who fatally wounded a Georgia State University students near the Downtown campus on Sunday. According to the preliminary report, officers were dispatched to the RaceTrac gas station/conveniecne store at 120 Piedmont Ave. just after 4 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from gunshot wounds.  He was […] The post Georgia State student killed in Downtown shooting appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
103K+
Followers
143K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy