Wright State’s NCAA Volleyball Tournament run ends losing to Georgia Tech

MILWAUKEE, WI — The Wright State Raiders’ run in the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament came to an end in the First Round Thursday losing in three games to Georgia Tech (25-13, 25-14 and 25-17) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Junior Sam Ott led the Raiders with 11 kills while junior Taylor Bransfield had seven. Senior Katie Meyer also had 21 assists.

Wright State lost the first game, 25-13. The Yellow Jackets had 11 kills to the Raiders eight. Wright State also made 10 errors in the first game.

Georgia Tech won the second game, 25-14. They had a big edge in kills, 16-7.

The Yellow Jackets beat the Raiders, 25-17, in the final game.

Wright State ends the season with a 28-4 record. This was their first loss since September 10.

