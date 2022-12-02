Read full article on original website
WTOP
Wizards’ Bradley Beal to miss at least 3 games with hamstring injury
Beal to miss games with hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Bradley Beal is set to miss at least the next three games after an MRI on Monday revealed a strain to his right hamstring. Beal left the Wizards’ loss to the Lakers on Sunday night after sustaining the injury in the first quarter.
WTOP
How can Wizards capitalize on Corey Kispert’s hot shooting?
WASHINGTON — At the onset of the 2022-23 regular season, it was clear who the Wizards‘ top-three scorers were likely to be with Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma representing a well-established first tier on their roster. After that, there would have been some debate over which player would be fourth.
"I was on morphine at the time" — Steve Kerr got his World Championship Gold Medal while in a daze
Steve Kerr's professional basketball career almost ended before it even started.
WTOP
Oakland plays Syracuse following Hervey’s 21-point showing
Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-8, 0-2 Horizon) at Syracuse Orange (4-4, 1-0 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -16; over/under is 143. BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays the Syracuse Orange after Keaton Hervey scored 21 points in Oakland’s 79-73 overtime loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. The Orange have gone 2-2...
WTOP
Capitals sweep Oilers season series with injury-depleted roster
Caps sweep Oilers season series with injury-depleted roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Down their starting goalie and a staple blue liner, the Capitals grinded through a full 60-minute battle with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday and emerged victorious with a 3-2 win. Backup goaltender Charlie Lindgren started in...
WTOP
Monday’s Transactions
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Brett Hundley. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed QB Jarrett Guarantano to the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Signed QB Joshua Dobbs to the practice squad. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released QB Baker Mayfield. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT Eric Fisher. Placed OL Austin...
WTOP
Ron Rivera wished Week 15 Giants game was on Saturday, but excited for exposure
Rivera happy for SNF exposure, but wished Giants game was Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Following a 20-20 tie on Sunday afternoon, the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) and New York Giants (7-4-1) are set to play once again in two weeks, a game that features massive playoff implications. Given...
WTOP
Capitals place Martin Fehervary on IR, recall goalie Hunter Shepard
Caps place Fehervary on IR, recall goalie Hunter Shepard originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals have placed defenseman Martin Fehervary on Injured Reserve, according to the team roster on the NHL media site. After exiting Saturday’s loss to the Calgary Flames with an upper-body injury, he will miss at least three games before being eligible to return for Sunday’s matchup against the Winnipeg Jets.
WTOP
25 years at Capital One Arena: How DC became a hockey town
WASHINGTON — The D.C.-area snowstorm of February 2010 is remembered by many residents and meteorologists as Snowmageddon, a 17.8-inch blizzard that went down as the fourth-biggest snowfall in the city’s recorded history. Local hockey fans, however, remember the storm by another name. On Feb. 7, only a day...
WTOP
Ravens hopeful on Lamar Jackson injury, confident in Huntley
BALTIMORE (AP) — Just like last year, the Baltimore Ravens are prepared to enter the pivotal part of their season without star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The big difference is, this time Jackson is expected to return and Tyler Huntley appears far more comfortable in his role as a stand-in for the 2019 NFL MVP.
