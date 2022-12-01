Read full article on original website
Related
Why are South Korea star Son Heung-min and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea.
Football saved his life -- now this former Ghana star is scouting the next generation of underprivileged talent
Derek Boateng represented Ghana at two World Cups -- now he's a scout with the Right to Dream Academy.
Palestinian flag waved on pitch as Morocco celebrates historic World Cup win
Several players of Morocco's national team unfurled a Palestinian flag on the pitch while celebrating their historic World Cup win over Spain in Qatar on Tuesday.
How 'chronic overthinker' Tahlia McGrath learned to keep calm and be world-class
She's been one of the world's best allrounders since her return from long-term injury, and she's now embracing a leadership role in the Australia side
Saudi's MBS rolls out the red carpet for China's Xi, in a not too subtle message to Biden
When Chinese President Xi Jinping lands in Riyadh in the coming hours Saudi leaders are expected to receive him with the pomp and circumstance normally reserved for the kingdom's most strategic ally, the United States.
Stunning necklace found at burial site of powerful Anglo-Saxon woman
A 1,300-year-old necklace made of gold, garnets and other semiprecious stones has been discovered by archaeologists excavating a site in central England earmarked for a housing development.
Argentina's Cristina Fernández de Kirchner sentenced to six years in prison for corruption
A court in Argentina on Tuesday sentenced the country's vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, to six years in prison and disqualified her from holding public office again after finding her guilty of corruption during her earlier terms as President.
With eye on China, US to boost military forces in Australia -- and 'invite' Japan to join in
The United States will increase the rotational presence of air, land and sea forces in Australia, including bomber aircraft and fighter jets, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday, amid shared concerns about China.
100 million-year-old plesiosaur skeleton discovery 'could hold the key' to prehistoric research
The discovery of a giant 100 million-year-old marine reptile's skeleton in Australia has been hailed by researchers as a breakthrough that may provide vital clues about prehistoric life.
Taiwan's 'living hell' traffic is a tourism problem, say critics
Bad roads and aging infrastructure are keeping some tourists from traveling safely around Taiwan.
Russia deploys defense missile system on Kuril island near Japan
Russia's defense ministry said Monday it has deployed mobile coastal defense missile systems on a northern Kuril island, part of a strategically located chain of islands that stretch between Japan and the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula.
CNN
1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1079M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0