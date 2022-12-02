ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCSO asks for help identifying suspect in a June, 2022 shooting

By Amy Pachla, 23ABC
 4 days ago
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a person they say is responsible for a shooting last summer.

According to KCSO, their unidentified suspect is wanted for a shooting at 301 Morning Drive in Bakersfield on June 28, 2022. The Country Corner Liquor Store is located at that address.

Anyone who has any information about the suspect or the crime is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.

