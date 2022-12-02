Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Pantone's color of 2023 is 'an unconventional shade for an unconventional time'
While 2023 is still weeks away, the hue masters at Pantone have already named next year's official color: “Viva Magenta.”. Described as a “nuanced crimson red tone,” the color is “an unconventional shade for an unconventional time," according to the company. "Pantone’s Color of The Year,...
The Pantone Color of the Year 2023 Is a Fun and Fearless Hue
Paint, nail polish, clothing color—this versatile hue always looks gorgeous.
WKBW-TV
Viva Magenta is Pantone's 2023 Color of the Year
Veri Peri is out and Viva Magenta is in. Pantone, which claims to be an authority on color, picked Viva Magenta as its color of the year for 2023 because it "vibrates with vim and vigor." "It is a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive...
No, Pantone's 2023 color of the year isn't Barbiecore pink – though it isn't far off
Pantone knows Barbiecore pink was a huge color the past few months. Here's why they chose Viva Magenta as the 2023 color of the year instead.
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Stylists reveal 7 pant trends that are in and 6 that are out for 2023
Style experts say people should swap out camo-print pants and skinny jeans for cargo pants and wide-leg denim for their 2023 wardrobes.
The home-decor trends that will be popular in 2023, according to interior-design experts
Insider spoke to interior-design experts about the home-decor trends that will be popular next year, including textured fabrics and colorful rooms.
Bustle
Zendaya Wore A Cropped Cardigan With Nothing Underneath
Zendaya has been laying low as of late, but alas, when I opened up Instagram this morning, there she was — in all her glory — looking fabulous as f*ck. Posing in the desert, she was serving all the dreamy, minimalist vibes. The 26-year-old star wore a thin...
TODAY.com
Skinny jeans are 'out' — but these 12 editors' picks will never leave our closets
We hate to break it to you, but the internet has officially deemed skinny jeans uncool. And although we love us some wide-leg pants, millennials and Gen Zers have pitted against each other in an online debate on this specific sartorial choice. However, trends be damned — the Shop TODAY team won't be giving up our tried-and-true skinnies anytime soon.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $20 For Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she...
Interior designers share 10 of the worst trends they saw this year
The pros hated color-block curtains, bouclé fabric, all-white interiors, and excessive amounts of plants that were popular in many homes this year.
This $23 Four-Piece Handbag Set Has 25,600+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews and It Comes in 44 Colors
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
How to Make Hair Grow Thicker Naturally
Scientifically proven tips and tricks for a full, healthy mane.
AOL Corp
'Makes my bottom look amazing': Sofia Vergara's $25 retro jeans are so flattering
There's a lot of discussion about the ideal silhouette for jeans. The generational denim war has youngsters saying skinny jeans are out while many older style mavens favor high-waisted options, no matter if they're fitted, baggy or bootcut. One thing is for sure: We think that the best jeans are the ones that look good on you. Spoiler alert: The Melisa jeans from Sofia Vergara's Walmart collection will look good on you. These pull-on fitted flares feature a wide elastic waistband to smooth out your midsection. The stretch denim hugs every curve in the best way, too. Plus, they're only $25!
2 Makeup Mistakes That Are Drawing Attention To Wrinkles
While wrinkling is inevitable and normal with age, many of us would rather not emphasize fine lines with the help of makeup, but rather, to highlight our favorite features and experiment with fun looks. With that said, we checked in with professional makeup artists to learn about two common (and easy to do) mistakes many makeup users make over 40, how they might draw attention to wrinkles, and how to avoid them. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from professional makeup artists and experts, Mary Winkenwerder and Mandie Brice.
Vice
An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion
Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
This Eco-Friendly Sneaker Brand Released Its Pantone Color of the Year Collection for 2023
Get the Cariuma shoes before they sell out.
sneakernews.com
Purple And Gold Give The Nike Little Posite One A Regal Touch
The Nike Air Foamposite One has kept relatively quiet over the last few years, but that’s looking to change over the next 18 month period. Recently, Eric Avar’s future-thinking creation emerged in a “Cave Purple”, “vivid Purple”, “Black”, and “Saturn Gold” color combination exclusive to kids. The Little Posite One-variant might not have the majority of sneaker enthusiasts running to buy a pair, but the sneaker is indicative of Nike’s attention to the silhouette. When couples with other styles prepped for the new year–including the one included in Nike Doernbecher XVIII Freestyle collection.
As a Minimalist, I Love the "Korean Blush" Nail Trend
Despite my admiration for bold, over-the-top nail art, I'm more of a minimalist-manicure type of person. When I'm not wearing a single polish color, the nail designs I opt for are subtle and pared back. Right now, some of my favorite trends include the ballerina-slipper shape, glazed-doughnut colors, and the new "Korean blush" nail style that's all over Instagram.
3 Life-Changing Styling Tricks To Hide Signs Of Thinning Hair
For many women, hair thinning and loss is inevitable and normal with age. With a balanced diet, expert-suggested haircare products and flattering haircuts, hair loss can be effectively concealed in certain areas. We reached out to professional hair stylists and hair experts for three timeless, go-to styling tips that can inspire you to try a new cut or way of accessorizing your locks to help hide any sides of thinning. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lauren Holland, professional hair stylist and leading haircare expert at LatestLocks and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles,
CNN
1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1079M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1