ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 10 News KGTV

Victims fatally struck by cars on Thanksgiving night in Oceanside identified

By De'Anthony Taylor
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27f89M_0jUUowqa00

The San Diego County Medical Examiner has released the names of two people who died after being struck by two different vehicles in Oceanside on the night of Thanksgiving.

RELATED : 2 people hit by car, killed in Oceanside

Harold Ray, 59, and Shannon Breer, 53, were walking across the street on Oceanside Boulevard near State Tree Drive around 8:30 p.m. when they both were initially hit by a Toyota SUV traveling eastbound.

The medical examiner says the driver stopped and called 911 to report the incident. While waiting for emergency crews to show up, a Ford sedan traveling eastbound on the same street swerved to avoid the Toyota SUV and Ray and Breer were struck again by the sedan.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene once responding paramedics arrived. The cause of their deaths was caused by multiple blunt-force injuries.

Comments / 7

Related
CBS 8

Woman killed in fiery Lakeside car fire that struck tree; passenger seriously injured

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A woman was killed on a Lakeside road after the car she was driving veered off the road, crashed into a tree, and burst into flames. California Highway Patrol and CalFire San Diego responded to reports of a vegetation fire and crash in the 12000 block of Wildcat Canyon Road in the Lakeside area of San Diego County around 4:27 p.m. on December 4, according to a press release from Jared Grieshaber, a Public Information Officer for CHP.
eastcountymagazine.org

WOMAN DIES IN FIERY LAKESIDE CRASH

December 5, 2022 (Lakeside) – The driver of a BMW 325i lost her life in a fiery solo-vehicle crash yesterday at 4:27 p.m., though a passenger escaped. The driver was traveling north on Wildcat Canyon Road just north of Muth Valley Road when for unknown reasons, she veered off the road, traveled up an embankment and struck a tree, coming to rest in a ditch.
NBC San Diego

Escondido Man Dies in Crash on SR-78

An Escondido man died in a solo vehicle traffic crash on state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. At 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, the man, 38, was driving a Toyota Tundra on the westbound SR-78 transition to northbound Interstate 5. The truck veered off the roadway, collided with...
Bakersfield Channel

Elderly woman attacked in church near San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — Police are searching for several people suspected of attacking an elderly woman at a church near San Diego. Police say an elderly woman was pistol-whipped in the face by two men inside of the International Church of Praise just days ago. Her family says they're not ready to talk on camera, but said the 76-year-old is an active church member. According to a loved one, she has severe bruising to her face and is having trouble handling the pain.
Times of San Diego

Crews Come to Aid of Injured Hiker at Black Mountain Ranch Park

An injured hiker at Black Mountain Open Space Park was airlifted to a landing zone and transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital Sunday. Rescuers responded to a report of a stranded hiker at 15500 Black Mountain Road at 10:15 a.m. A helicopter dropped a medic in to assess the person, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department online log.
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy