Man faces multiple charges for crime spree Wednesday in Johnson County

By Steve Kaut
 4 days ago
A man is charged with eight felonies and two misdemeanors after nearly running over an Olathe police officer, leading officers on a car chase that ended with a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Donald Canzoneri, 26, of Kansas City, Kansas, is charged in Johnson County Court with the felonies of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer-contact/weapon, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated battery/intentional harm and two charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Canzoneri also faces a felony theft charge, a felony charge for fleeing law enforcement and the misdemeanors of drug paraphernalia and the lack of a driver's license, according to Johnson County Court records.

The crimes began about 3:25 p.m. Wednesday when Canzoneri sped away from Olathe police officers, striking one officer who was outside his vehicle, according to Olathe police. The officer suffered minor injuries.

The chase raced into Overland Park and Canzoneri allegedly rammed into another Olathe police officer's car. That officer was not injured.

A Lenexa Police Department news release stated the department's officers and dispatchers monitored the chase.

Officers heard the vehicle driven by Canzoneri was involved in several accidents but continued to drive away from police.

Canzoneri's vehicle was spotted coming into Lenexa at Interstate 35 and West 87th Street, the news release states.

His vehicle was in another crash and a Lenexa officer chasing Canzoneri used a special maneuver to bring the chase to an end, but not before Canzoneri's vehicle hit three other vehicles at West 87th Street and Allman Road, according to the news release.

A judge set Canzoneri's bond at $250,000 and scheduled his first court appearance for Friday.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

