Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Fatal crash in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - 8:06 PM UPDATE - Red Bluff CHP says one person has died after a head-on crash with a semi-truck. CHP says the crash occurred at 5:40 p.m. on South Avenue between Michigan Avenue and Hall Road when a sedan traveling westbound merged into the eastbound lane to pass a vehicle. The sedan crashed head-on into a semi-truck that officials say was transporting approximately 70,000 pounds of lumber.
California Man Resists Arrest After Throwing A Molotov Cocktail At Police For A Second Time
A California man was arrested on Wednesday night after investigators say he threw a Molotov cocktail at police. According to police, at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Corning Police Department began investigating a “loud banging noise” that was coming from outside the police department
krcrtv.com
Redding councilman responds to crime concerns ahead of Tuesday's big meeting
REDDING, Calif. — Last Thursday, KRCR spoke with business owners in Redding who have grown frustrated with a crime cycle in their area. These same business owners in Cypress Square—The Modern Pup and Lucky Miller's Deli & Market—told KRCR's Sam Chimenti they will be attending Tuesday's busy Redding City Council Meeting to publicly voice their frustrations.
actionnewsnow.com
Early morning fire burns Tehama County mobile home
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a fully involved mobile home fire in Tehama County Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said it arrived at the scene on the 16000 block of Big Pines Drive around 3:15 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
actionnewsnow.com
469 cars pass through DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in Shasta County Friday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that 469 cars passed through the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday on Shasta Dam Boulevard. 16 drivers were stopped for further investigation. 7 drivers were given field sobriety tests. One driver was arrested for DUI. One driver was found to be driving on a suspended license.
krcrtv.com
What is the process after stuff the bus is over?
REDDING, Calif. — Over two buses were filled with donated toys and food during this year's Stuff the Bus event in Redding and Chico—making it one of the most successful in the Northstate so far!. The Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) Officer for Shasta County Salvation Army, Darryck Dwelle,...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies identify 2 killed in I-5 collision Thanksgiving night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thanksgiving night on Interstate 5. Deputies identified 46-year-old Lisa Bacon of Orland and 55-year-old Brian Ford of Redding. The CHP said the crash happened around...
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans says that vehicles are no longer being screened for chains Sunday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 12:33 P.M. UPDATE - On Facebook Caltrans says that vehicles are no longer being screened for chains on Sunday. Starting at around 9 a.m. Sunday Caltrans was checking for chains on northbound I-5 at Fawndale, 10 miles north of Redding. They were checking for chains due to...
actionnewsnow.com
Corning Volunteer Fire Department warns people of scammers asking for credit card information
CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook on Friday that someone has been attempting to scam people by posing as someone from the CVFD and asking for credit card information to make a donation. CVFD says that they will never call and ask for credit card...
krcrtv.com
Package thief caught on camera; Shasta County deputies warn locals of holiday thefts
REDDING, Calif. — The local Sheriff's office is warning residents about package thieves after a recent Sunday-morning theft was caught on camera outside of a home in Shasta Lake. A video posted to Shasta County Sheriff's Office's (SCSO) social media shows the theft at around 8 a.m. on Sunday...
krcrtv.com
Trinity County Animal Shelter overcrowded again; four dogs now "at risk"
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — The Trinity County Animal Shelter in Weaverville, Calif. is overflowing with animals again. They said, due to the overcrowding, four dogs have already been placed in the "at-risk" of being euthanized category. We first heard about the shelter's similar situation last month, when a post on...
krcrtv.com
Woman dies trying to save longtime boyfriend after crash in Anderson
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The family of Lisa Bacon wanted her story told after she was killed trying to rescue her long-time boyfriend from a fatal motorcycle crash last Thursday. "She was a mother, she was a daughter, she was a granddaughter, she was an aunt and so much...
actionnewsnow.com
Northbound I-5 reopens in Redding after multiple-vehicle crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:43 P.M. UPDATE - All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are reopen in Redding after a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans says the crash happened just south of the Hilltop Drive overcrossing. No information about injuries was provided. This is a developing...
krcrtv.com
Defendants dealing fentanyl could be charged with second-degree murder
Shasta County — The Shasta County District Attorney's Office announced if a person is convicted of dealing a drug to someone, and that person dies because of the drug, the defendant could be charged with second-degree murder. "We’ve recognized along with all over the country and all over the...
1 Person Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Shasta County (Shasta County, CA)
California Highway Patrol stated that a motorcycle collision claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Tuesday afternoon. According to CHP officials, the crash took place just after 2 p.m in the afternoon.
actionnewsnow.com
Lighted Christmas Parade taking place Saturday at 6 p.m. in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Active 20-30 Club of Redding will be hosting the 2022 Lighted Christmas Parade Saturday night, starting at 6 p.m. The theme of this year's parade is “All Aboard the Ornament Express.” Multiple floats inspired by the theme will be seen traveling through downtown Redding.
Mount Shasta Herald
UPDATE: Highway 89 in eastern Shasta County closed due to crash
Highway 89, about 3 miles north of the junction with Highway 44 in eastern Shasta County, has been closed due to a big rig crash. The highway remains closed while crews remove the truck from the roadway. Update at 1:30 p.m. Caltrans was no longer screening for chains for vehicles...
krcrtv.com
Construction on Redding's state-of-the-art cancer treatment center to begin within a year
REDDING, Calif. — Pushed back by the pandemic, and other delays, work is expected to start within a year and a half on a state-of-the-art cancer treatment center in Redding. The Regional Cancer Center is planned for 11 wooded acres bordered by the Sacramento River and Cypress Avenue. Mercy...
California's 'MAGA-led' Shasta County lurches further right
November's election results have strengthened the conservative majority's grip.
krcrtv.com
Redding store burglarized only 23 days after grand opening, $15,000 of merchandise stolen
Redding Police Department (RPD) confirmed a burglary on Friday Nov. 25 at HnBcollectibles (HBC) on Hilltop Drive. HBC is a sports card and sport memorabilia store that just opened Nov 2. Owners Blake Schlinger and Hope Marshall said they were devastated to find their store was broken into early Friday morning around 3:20 a.m. Just 23 days after their grand opening.
Comments / 0