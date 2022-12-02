ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

actionnewsnow.com

Fatal crash in Corning

CORNING, Calif. - 8:06 PM UPDATE - Red Bluff CHP says one person has died after a head-on crash with a semi-truck. CHP says the crash occurred at 5:40 p.m. on South Avenue between Michigan Avenue and Hall Road when a sedan traveling westbound merged into the eastbound lane to pass a vehicle. The sedan crashed head-on into a semi-truck that officials say was transporting approximately 70,000 pounds of lumber.
krcrtv.com

Redding councilman responds to crime concerns ahead of Tuesday's big meeting

REDDING, Calif. — Last Thursday, KRCR spoke with business owners in Redding who have grown frustrated with a crime cycle in their area. These same business owners in Cypress Square—The Modern Pup and Lucky Miller's Deli & Market—told KRCR's Sam Chimenti they will be attending Tuesday's busy Redding City Council Meeting to publicly voice their frustrations.
actionnewsnow.com

Early morning fire burns Tehama County mobile home

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a fully involved mobile home fire in Tehama County Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said it arrived at the scene on the 16000 block of Big Pines Drive around 3:15 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
actionnewsnow.com

469 cars pass through DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in Shasta County Friday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that 469 cars passed through the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday on Shasta Dam Boulevard. 16 drivers were stopped for further investigation. 7 drivers were given field sobriety tests. One driver was arrested for DUI. One driver was found to be driving on a suspended license.
krcrtv.com

What is the process after stuff the bus is over?

REDDING, Calif. — Over two buses were filled with donated toys and food during this year's Stuff the Bus event in Redding and Chico—making it one of the most successful in the Northstate so far!. The Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) Officer for Shasta County Salvation Army, Darryck Dwelle,...
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies identify 2 killed in I-5 collision Thanksgiving night

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thanksgiving night on Interstate 5. Deputies identified 46-year-old Lisa Bacon of Orland and 55-year-old Brian Ford of Redding. The CHP said the crash happened around...
actionnewsnow.com

Caltrans says that vehicles are no longer being screened for chains Sunday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 12:33 P.M. UPDATE - On Facebook Caltrans says that vehicles are no longer being screened for chains on Sunday. Starting at around 9 a.m. Sunday Caltrans was checking for chains on northbound I-5 at Fawndale, 10 miles north of Redding. They were checking for chains due to...
krcrtv.com

Trinity County Animal Shelter overcrowded again; four dogs now "at risk"

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — The Trinity County Animal Shelter in Weaverville, Calif. is overflowing with animals again. They said, due to the overcrowding, four dogs have already been placed in the "at-risk" of being euthanized category. We first heard about the shelter's similar situation last month, when a post on...
krcrtv.com

Woman dies trying to save longtime boyfriend after crash in Anderson

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The family of Lisa Bacon wanted her story told after she was killed trying to rescue her long-time boyfriend from a fatal motorcycle crash last Thursday. "She was a mother, she was a daughter, she was a granddaughter, she was an aunt and so much...
actionnewsnow.com

Northbound I-5 reopens in Redding after multiple-vehicle crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:43 P.M. UPDATE - All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are reopen in Redding after a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans says the crash happened just south of the Hilltop Drive overcrossing. No information about injuries was provided. This is a developing...
krcrtv.com

Defendants dealing fentanyl could be charged with second-degree murder

Shasta County — The Shasta County District Attorney's Office announced if a person is convicted of dealing a drug to someone, and that person dies because of the drug, the defendant could be charged with second-degree murder. "We’ve recognized along with all over the country and all over the...
actionnewsnow.com

Lighted Christmas Parade taking place Saturday at 6 p.m. in downtown Redding

REDDING, Calif. - The Active 20-30 Club of Redding will be hosting the 2022 Lighted Christmas Parade Saturday night, starting at 6 p.m. The theme of this year's parade is “All Aboard the Ornament Express.” Multiple floats inspired by the theme will be seen traveling through downtown Redding.
Mount Shasta Herald

UPDATE: Highway 89 in eastern Shasta County closed due to crash

Highway 89, about 3 miles north of the junction with Highway 44 in eastern Shasta County, has been closed due to a big rig crash. The highway remains closed while crews remove the truck from the roadway. Update at 1:30 p.m. Caltrans was no longer screening for chains for vehicles...
krcrtv.com

Redding store burglarized only 23 days after grand opening, $15,000 of merchandise stolen

Redding Police Department (RPD) confirmed a burglary on Friday Nov. 25 at HnBcollectibles (HBC) on Hilltop Drive. HBC is a sports card and sport memorabilia store that just opened Nov 2. Owners Blake Schlinger and Hope Marshall said they were devastated to find their store was broken into early Friday morning around 3:20 a.m. Just 23 days after their grand opening.

