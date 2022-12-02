Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott benched for disciplinary reasons
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Stephen A. Smith Defends Jerry Jones: ‘He Doesn’t Deserve What Just Happened to Him!’
Stephen A. Smith is not for the criticism of Jerry Jones, who recently was spotted in a picture from the 1950s at the desegregation of an Arkansas school. In the image, white men blocked the path of Black students integrating into the school. Jones was 14 in the photo, and Smith pointed out that picture was 65 years old.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach
Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
NFL Fans Sound Off on Dallas Cowboys Helmet Stripes
Just in time for Sunday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys displayed a new style of helmet stripes for their game. The Cowboys were hosting the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. But fans were looking at those stripes pretty closely. They were in red, white, and blue colors. What were the fans thinking about this? They were loving it.
Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys
Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers, 3 potential landing spots
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick
Cowboys ‘Favorite’ to Sign OBJ, But Jerry Won’t Keep WR from ‘Leaving the Star’
Opinions are like noses: Everybody has one, and most of them smell. That is our cautionary reminder as breathless media reports come in as to Odell Beckham Jr. arriving at the backdoor of the Giants facility on Friday, and on what OBJ ate at his recruiting dinner in Buffalo on Saturday …
OBJ Arrives in Dallas: Cowboys 3-Step Visit Schedule
A Monday night in downtown Dallas with the fellas to take in Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavs against Chris Paul and the visiting Phoenix Suns is part of the Cowboys' OBJ visit plan.
Jerry Jones seen at Miami hotspot amid Little Rock photo controversy
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, embroiled in controversy after a photo emerged of him at a pro-segregation rally 65 years ago, was spotted looking carefree in Miami during the city’s Art Week. Jones, 80, has been in the headlines since last week when The Washington Post unearthed a snap of him at 14, standing in the back of a group of white students at North Little Rock High in Arkansas in 1957 as the mob tries to block black students from entering. WaPo ran it as part of a larger article on Jones’ failure to hire a black head coach...
OBJ to Cowboys 3-Step Visit Plan Includes Luka & Dak
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys have developed a three-pronged itinerary for Odell Beckham Jr. upon his arrival in DFW on Monday. A business meeting surely led by team owner Jerry Jones. A Monday night in downtown Dallas with the fellas to take in Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavs against Chris Paul...
Deion Sanders Move VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Cowboys, Colorado & Jerry Jones Reveal
Deion Sanders changed the culture as the head coach at Jackson State, and changed the cache of HBCU football as well. Now multiple reports have him making a big move to the University of Colorado, triggering speculation about just how high "Coach Prime'' might rise. "Deion is very capable of...
Commanders to play Sunday night game against the Giants after bye week
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders are entering a bye week after playing the New York Giants on the road. But they'll come out of the bye week hosting the Giants at FedEx Field at a different time than expected. The game was previously marked as TBD for kickoff. But...
NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham’s visit with Cowboys
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues his visits with multiple NFL teams to decide where he wants to sign this season. He visited with both the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants last week, but it seems like the Dallas Cowboys pulled out all the stops to convince him to sign on Monday.
