Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, embroiled in controversy after a photo emerged of him at a pro-segregation rally 65 years ago, was spotted looking carefree in Miami during the city’s Art Week. Jones, 80, has been in the headlines since last week when The Washington Post unearthed a snap of him at 14, standing in the back of a group of white students at North Little Rock High in Arkansas in 1957 as the mob tries to block black students from entering. WaPo ran it as part of a larger article on Jones’ failure to hire a black head coach...

1 DAY AGO