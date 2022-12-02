Read full article on original website
multifamilybiz.com
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential Celebrate the Groundbreaking of Three Luxury Rental Communities in Texas
DALLAS, TX - Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, the nation leading builder of luxury homes, and Equity Residential an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development, and management of residential rental properties located in and around dynamic cities, celebrated the groundbreaking of three new luxury rental communities totaling 1,053 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.
DFW Rents Are Cooling Down And A New Dip Is On Its Way, Study Says
It’s been a rough couple of years for renters in the DFW area, but according to recent studies, a market dip is on its way. The rental market’s slow season is starting as winter approaches with the national index falling 1% in November, the third month in a row to see a decline in rents and the largest single-month dip since 2017, according to Apartment List.
WFAA
Mega-construction in DFW: Amount of new space planned could hold about 377 Super Walmarts
DALLAS — Remember the empty-shelves era of the pandemic? Some of you may still be finishing up all that toilet paper you hoarded. Well, guess what’s in short supply now?. Space to store "excess" materials and inventory that has been piling up. That’s because supply chains have gotten...
H-E-B leads planned changes to Tarrant County grocery landscape
H-E-B will build a store in Fort Worth in 2023. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) H-E-B’s expansion into Tarrant County is shaking up the offerings for the area as grocers work to adapt to the challenges of changing shopping habits and attracting employees in a post-pandemic market. On Oct. 26, H-E-B...
5 of the latest business permits filed in Keller, Roanoke and northeast Fort Worth, including over $1M renovations to Carhartt in Northlake
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Keller, Roanoke, and Northlake? Find details on the five latest...
Dallas Observer
West Dallas Community Members Walked Out of Meeting With Shingle Factory Reps
Community members in West Dallas have been trying to rid the area of a shingle manufacturing plant that has been there for over seven decades. This year, GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America and owner of the factory, said it would be willing to pack up shop, but not until 2029.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Home Prices Dropping Rapidly
Sky-high home prices in North Texas may be starting to wane as median prices across the region are dropping along with demand. Single-family homes in Dallas have seen their median value drop $72,000 from their highs earlier in the year. Forth Worth median prices are down $40,000 from their peak, while Denton and Arlington have dropped $37,000 and $26,000, respectively.
A North Texas winter wonderland! This Arlington store is the largest Christmas decor store in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t been to Decorator’s Warehouse in Arlington, shame on you!. Dave Hanson, a Michigan native, started the business in 1989, and he wanted to create a Christmas getaway to make people smile. “This is one of my favorite things in this business....
CandysDirt.com
The End of Exurbs? Small Cities in North Texas Feeling the Pressure as Growth Closes in
Once rural, cities in Denton County are grappling with providing services as people are making their way past US 380. The growth of the Dallas-Fort Worth region has been steady and swift, with data showing the population has ballooned from 4.1 million in 2000 to 6.5 million in 2022. Growth...
chainstoreage.com
375,000-sq.-ft. of retail planned for $3 billion development north of Dallas
Frisco Square in Frisco, Texas, gave valid meaning to the term “town center” when it landed the city’s Town Hall as an anchor tenant. Now a new project aims to give the fast-growing Dallas-Fort Worth suburb its Central Park. The Mix, a $3 billion, 112-acre “progressive mixed-experience...
Flower Mound, Lewisville, Denton among top U.S. ‘boomtowns’
A new study ranks several Denton County cities among some of the country’s top “boomtowns,” some of the fastest growing places in the U.S. In a new study, SmartAsset — a personal finance website — analyzed data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment, according to the website.
A Fort Worth home - indoor pool and slide included - gets Zillow-famous
FORT WORTH, Texas — Any house is better with a pool, right?. And, better yet, with a pool inside of it. That's what among the (several) interesting things a home for sale in Fort Worth is offering. The home, located at 1809 Carl Street in east Fort Worth, is listed at $745,000.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas May Ban Gas-Powered Lawn Equipment
Dallas officials are developing plans to prohibit gasoline-powered lawn equipment, citing concerns about health, noise, and the environment. City councilmembers will continue to discuss the proposal on Monday, December 5. The plan would phase out the use of gas-powered tools for city departments, contractors, businesses, and residents by 2027 or...
It Looks Normal From The Outside, But This Texas Home Will Surprise You
Don't judge a home by its exterior!
Fort Worth resident wins $1 million Powerball prize
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth resident has claimed a $1 million prize from a Powerball drawing last month, officials with the Texas Lottery announced Monday. The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, won the second-tier prize from a drawing on Nov. 21. Officials said the resident matched all five of the white ball numbers but not the red Powerball number.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
Dallas-Fort Worth is now a buyer’s market for homes, index says
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth has shifted to a buyer’s market for homes. That’s according to the latest Buyer-Seller Market Index released today by home loan provider Knock. DFW moved into buyer territory for the first time since the housing market caught fire in 2020, ending October as...
rejournals.com
First phase of Mesquite Airport Logistics Center leases quickly after delivery
The first phase of a 2.3-million-square-foot industrial park that delivered in Q3 of this year is now 100% leased. Mesquite Airport Logistics Center is a multi-phase industrial park at 4180 E. Scyene Road in Mesquite owned by Dalfen Industrial. Phase I of the master-planned project included over one million square feet between two buildings. Tempe, Arizona-based Coleman Powersports leased Building 1, totaling 379,620 square feet. Masonite International Corporation, based out of Tampa, Florida, leased Building 2 totaling 626,718 square feet. Both companies are expanding their industrial footprint in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Stream Realty Partners, a national real estate services, development, and investment firm, represented Dalfen in the transaction.
fortworthreport.org
Why are Fort Worth street lights purple? The answer is not tied to TCU football — despite its success
While Fort Worth glows in the success of TCU football, the city’s streetlights aren’t — despite their purple appearance. That’s right, those purple streetlights you may have seen lighting up your neighborhood in a violet hue might evoke thoughts of TCU —or a well rehearsed number out of the musical Cats — but they’re not due to any sports teams’ success.
WFAA
From jackets, to shorts! A big warm up is here.
Tuesday will be another above normal day. While skies will be mostly cloudy, temps should climb into the 70s by the afternoon. It'll be a warm, muggy, and breezy day. Changes look possible on Wednesday as a slow-moving cold front sags southward through North Texas. That front COULD keep things a good deal cooler on Wednesday. It just all depends on how far south it makes it.
WFAA
