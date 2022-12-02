Read full article on original website
KLTV
Light pole, signal down at Front, Glenwood in Tyler after wreck
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck has caused a pole to crash into a Tyler roadway. Westbound traffic on Front St. at Glenwood is closed at this time. Other traffic is moving slowly around the area. The City of Tyler Signal Department is on the way. Police are on scene....
cbs19.tv
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash reported on US 79 east of Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials are responding to a major crash in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the wreck occurred on US 79 near the County Road 304 intersection, just east of Henderson. Thankfully, there have been no major injuries reported, but delays...
KTRE
4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
Gun Barrel City Fire Department in mourning after firefighter dies
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — The Gun Barrel City Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter Micah Swanson passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, Dec. 3. "Micah joined the Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021," the GBCFD...
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
KTRE
Trinity County commissioners discuss options for temporary jail
Trinity County commissioners discuss options for temporary jail
KTRE
18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An 18-wheeler crashed into the trees off the shoulder of TX-103 E near the intersection with CR 489. DPS has confirmed the wreck, but no other details are available at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
easttexasradio.com
Juvenile Suspect of Hit-and-Run in Tyler, TX is Being Sued by Victim’s Family
The family of a man who was the victim of a Halloween night Hit-and-Run incident in Tyler, Texas is suing the person suspected of committing the crime. A young man was leaving a Halloween party late when he was struck in a hit-and-run incident that left him in dire need of medical care. If you're not familiar with the story we shared back in early November, you can access that here.
KTRE
East Texas school districts wore pink in honor of Athena Strand
East Texas school districts wore pink in honor of Athena Strand
KTRE
KTRE
Teen shot in face in Smith County gang dispute
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County deputies responded to a shooting at a mobile home park on Saturday in what may have been a gang-related incident. According to Smith County Public Information Office Sgt. Larry Christian, the incident occurred at 11300 Hwy 271 and ended with a teenager being hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. Smith’s report said that upon arrival deputies discovered the victim had already been transported via personal vehicle to UT Health North. Once deputies arrived at UT North they identified the victim as a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the face and another to his right arm. The victim was transported to UT Health in Tyler where he underwent emergency surgery.
KTRE
2 injured in 18-wheeler crash on TX-103, according to DPS
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated an 18 wheeler crash on TX-103 that left the driver and passenger hospitalized on Sunday, December 4th. Preliminary investigations indicate that at around 12:55 p.m., a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was traveling west on TX-103 when the driver...
Palestine firefighter injured by alleged accidental handgun discharge
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A firefighter was injured by a handgun accidentally going off outside of Palestine Fire Station #2 on Saturday Dec. 3, according to Palestine Police Department. Officers from Palestine Police Department arrived at the station and said they found the injured firefighter who had already been given emergency medical aid by members […]
SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder
GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they started investigating a shooting after the victim, David Lewis, 43, of Timpson was pulled over in Nacogdoches County […]
13 Out Of 20 Arrested In Anderson County Were Felony Arrests Last Week
It was a pretty nice weekend around East Texas last weekend. It was a bit cool, but overall the weather cooperated and we were able to get some Christmas shopping done, decorations and lights put up on the house, wander around Canton during First Monday Trade Days, and enjoy one of the many Christmas parades Saturday afternoon and evening with the family.
