China is stripping down its Covid restrictions for millions as it allowed people to enter supermarkets, offices and airports without showing negative test results on Tuesday.Several news headlines in China confirmed the country’s limp back to normalcy after it was rocked by historic protests last month against the Xi Jingping regime as frustration among millions spilled onto the streets. The country also recorded daily cases peaking to 40,000 during its pandemic-worst.“Beijing readies itself for life again,” read a headline in the state-owned China Daily newspaper as it claimed that people were “gradually embracing” the slow return to a life without...

25 MINUTES AGO