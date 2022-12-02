Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, who oversaw economic boom, hailed at memorial service
Former President Jiang Zemin was eulogized as a leader who oversaw China's rapid economic rise but kept rigid Communist Party control over society.
China reopens after historic zero-Covid protests: ‘Most difficult period has passed’
China is stripping down its Covid restrictions for millions as it allowed people to enter supermarkets, offices and airports without showing negative test results on Tuesday.Several news headlines in China confirmed the country’s limp back to normalcy after it was rocked by historic protests last month against the Xi Jingping regime as frustration among millions spilled onto the streets. The country also recorded daily cases peaking to 40,000 during its pandemic-worst.“Beijing readies itself for life again,” read a headline in the state-owned China Daily newspaper as it claimed that people were “gradually embracing” the slow return to a life without...
EU agrees ban on imports driving deforestation
The European Union reached an agreement Tuesday to ban the import of products including coffee, cocoa and soy in cases where they are deemed to contribute to deforestation. The scope encompasses palm oil, cattle, soy, coffee, cocoa, timber and rubber as well as derived products such as beef, furniture and chocolate.
Russian state-owned bank VTB hit by largest DDoS attack in its history
MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia's No. 2 bank VTB (VTBR.MM) was hit by the largest cyber attack in its history, it said on Tuesday, warning of temporary difficulties in accessing its mobile app and website, but assuring customers that their data remained safe.
ADVA and One Finance Team on Egyptian BNPL Offering
One Finance and ADVA have partnered to expand consumer financing in Egypt. The two digital lending platforms announced the partnership on Monday (Dec. 5) in a press release that said the arrangement would facilitate payment plans across eight categories: finishing, education, health, travel, car maintenance, weddings and insurance. “We are...
Ualá and ABC Capital Team to Offer Loans in Mexico
Ualá and ABC Capital have teamed to offer personal loans in Mexico. This will be a new offering for both companies. It comes as Ualá, which is an Argentine FinTech company, is awaiting approval to finalize its acquisition of ABC Capital, which is a Mexican bank, Bloomberg reported Monday (Dec. 5).
Italy’s New Government Now Likes Cash
Italy could give merchants permission to decline digital payments on transactions under 60 euros. New prime minister Giorgia Meloni has proposed that change in her draft budget for next year, as well as plans to increase the limit for legal cash transactions from 1,000 euros to 5,000 euros, the Financial Times (FT) reported Sunday (Dec. 4).
Telecoms Have Unique Chance to Monetize 1 Billion Unbanked Cell Customers
One billion people have cellphones but no bank account, a gap wireless providers may fill. There’s nothing farfetched about the idea. It’s already well-established in emerging nations, where mobile network operators (MNOs) and one’s mobile device are the conduits for digitizing cash to enable electronic bill pay, money transfers and cross-border remittances.
EU agrees law preventing import of goods linked to deforestation
BRUSSELS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Union agreed on Tuesday on a new law to prevent companies from selling into the EU market coffee, beef, soy and other commodities linked to deforestation around the world.
Samsung, LG plan multi-billion-dollar additional investment in Vietnam
HANOI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Korean electronics giants Samsung (005930.KS) and LG (066570.KS) plan to pour billions of dollars of additional investment into Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said on Tuesday.
Former FTX US President Aims to Build Crypto Trading Software
FTX US’s former president is reportedly seeking to raise money for a new cryptocurrency startup. Brett Harrison wants to build crypto trading software for big investors and told a venture capital (VC) firm that he’s looking to raise $6 million at a valuation of $60 million, The Information reported Friday (Dec. 2).
Alloy CFO: Know-Your-Business Focus Aligns Banks and FinTechs in 2023
2022 was a year filled with crypto meltdowns, international sanctions, synthetic IDs and fraud attacks. But Kiran Hebbar, CFO at Alloy, told PYMNTs that 2023 will be the year where regulators ramp up their scrutiny of financial services firms. “Fraud has exploded,” he said — but looking ahead to 2023,...
Pakistani court to oversee probe into death of journalist in Kenya
ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Supreme Court set up a panel of five judges on Tuesday to supervise an investigation into the death of a prominent journalist who was shot and killed in Kenya, the court said.
Shelved Projects Show Blockchain’s Hype Can Fall Short of Reality
With the crypto industry under fire, some blockchain projects are also on the chopping block. It wasn’t supposed to be this way. After all, blockchains — distributed ledgers whose promise has been to transform business models — do not necessarily need cryptos. Public blockchains do; private ones don’t.
World Cup 2022: Brazil get their groove on as the last-16 ties conclude – live
All the latest news and build-up to the final pair of last-16 matches – Morocco v Spain, Portugal v Switzerland
Airlines and Travel Agencies Ride Tailwind of Payment Choice Online
Increasing optionality in travel payments is helping to keep the sector’s rebound rolling. Al Enes, vice president of gig economy and travel at payments platform Nuvei, told PYMNTS it’s no mystery that two-plus years of pent-up demand was unleashed early in the year and led to year-over-year increases in air traffic. Payment options play a crucial role in this.
Modernizing Merchants Look to Boost Experience With Payments and Data
Easier payments and smarter customer data use will anchor the retail industry’s experiential modernization efforts. This, as new PYMNTS research involving major retailers shows a reprioritization of resources toward more seamless omnichannel experiences, especially the largest players. According to “Navigating Big Retail’s Digital Shift: The New Payments Strategy Evolution,”...
Le Collectionist Raises $63M for Luxury Vacation Rental Platform
French startup Le Collectionist has raised 60 million euros (about $63 million) for its vacation rental platform. Users of Le Collectionist can browse luxury properties from across the globe, EU Startups reported Friday (Dec. 2). The capital will enable the firm to expand its teams in Paris, the South of France, Barcelona, Ibiza and Switzerland, as well as to open new offices in London and New York City.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0