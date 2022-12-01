Rays sign starter Zach Eflin to 3-year, $40 million deal

The Rays made their first big move of the offseason, agreeing to a three-year, $40 million contract with starting pitcher Zach Eflin. [ MENGSHIN LIN | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays made their first big move of the offseason, agreeing to a three-year, $40 million contract with starting pitcher Zach Eflin.

The deal, pending a physical, is the largest the Rays ever have given to a free-agent player.

The Rays went into the offseason seeking to bolster their offense but opted to first improve their rotation.

Eflin, a 28-year-old right-hander from Orlando, had a 36-45 record and 4.49 earned-run average over parts of seven seasons with the Phillies.

He went 3-5, 4.04 in 20 games this past season while splitting time between the rotation and bullpen for the National League champions. He made 10 relief appearances in the postseason, posting a 3.38 ERA.

Eflin will join a rotation that includes Tyler Glasnow, Shane McClanahan, Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen.

