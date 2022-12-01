ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Times

Rays sign starter Zach Eflin to 3-year, $40 million deal

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0X9P_0jUUmv2H00
The Rays made their first big move of the offseason, agreeing to a three-year, $40 million contract with starting pitcher Zach Eflin. [ MENGSHIN LIN | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays made their first big move of the offseason, agreeing to a three-year, $40 million contract with starting pitcher Zach Eflin.

The deal, pending a physical, is the largest the Rays ever have given to a free-agent player.

The Rays went into the offseason seeking to bolster their offense but opted to first improve their rotation.

Eflin, a 28-year-old right-hander from Orlando, had a 36-45 record and 4.49 earned-run average over parts of seven seasons with the Phillies.

He went 3-5, 4.04 in 20 games this past season while splitting time between the rotation and bullpen for the National League champions. He made 10 relief appearances in the postseason, posting a 3.38 ERA.

Eflin will join a rotation that includes Tyler Glasnow, Shane McClanahan, Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ proposed stadium would have roof, windows, turf

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays have come up with another new stadium plan. They revealed some details Friday while sharing their bid with the Hines firm to redevelop the Tropicana Field site. If their bid is chosen by the City of St. Petersburg and they proceed as planned, expect...
The Spun

MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Tampa Bay Times

Fasten your seat belts, there’s a new stadium plan for the Rays

ST. PETERSBURG — We have developers! We have land! We have a vision for homes, offices, hotels, cultural amenities and a cutting-edge ballpark for the Rays!. We also have a high probability for chaos and confusion. Again. You might have heard Friday was the deadline for proposals to redevelop...
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston

The Boston Red Sox officially will be moving on from another key piece of an unsuccessful trade in the Chaim Bloom era. Outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero was non-tendered by the Red Sox on Nov. 18 and has since moved on to a division rival. The 28-year-old signed a minor-league deal...
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa native Fred McGriff elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Tampa native Fred McGriff is finally a Hall of Famer. McGriff was voted in Sunday by the Contemporary Era committee, which was formed by the Hall to consider players who starred since 1980 and were not elected in the annual voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. McGriff,...
Tampa Bay Times

Woman arrested on DUI charge after Clearwater crash that killed motorcyclist

CLEARWATER — A woman was arrested on a DUI manslaughter charge Sunday after she collided with a motorcyclist and showed signs of impairment, police said. Hannah Ray, 28, of Clearwater was driving west in a Toyota Prius early Sunday morning when she turned in front of an eastbound motorcyclist at the intersection of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and U.S. 19, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
NJ.com

Orioles talk to ex-Mets ace

The outlook on the Baltimore Orioles changed drastically this year. The rag-tag team of the American League East didn’t get a second glance coming into this year after finishing the 2021 season with a 52-110 record, a particularly dismal showing is such an elite division. But this year, they surprised and managed a 83-79 record to secure 4th place in the AL East, surpassing the Boston Red Sox.
Tampa Bay Times

My friend could take The Villages for just one year | Letters

Who would The Villages back in a Trump-DeSantis clash? | Nov. 27. This article had me laughing. My best friend moved to The Villages, and he lasted just a year. Walk around to their village squares and it feels to me as if you’re in “The Stepford Wives.” I went to dinner in a restaurant there during the pandemic and I asked a sweet lady why no one was wearing masks. Her answer told the whole story: Because our president says we don’t have to. After a year, my friend moved back to Tampa, away from the world of make believe.
Tampa Bay Times

Ex-police chief still gets nearly $80,000-a-year pension

TAMPA — Former Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor’s resignation Monday does not affect her previously earned annual pension benefit of nearly $80,000. O’Connor, 52, currently receives $5,923.16 monthly in base pension benefits, plus $710.78 in cost of living adjustments for a total monthly payout of $6,633.94, according to information provided by the Tampa Fire & Police Pension Fund.
NBC Sports

Source: Phillies to sign Trea Turner to $300 million contract

The Phillies were hot after Trea Turner and the entire baseball world knew it. They've landed their prized target, NBC Sports Philadelphia confirmed. It's an 11-year, $300 million contract with Turner that includes a full no-trade clause. ESPN first reported the agreement. Turner is reunited in Philadelphia with former Nationals...
earnthenecklace.com

Cynthia Smoot Leaving WTVT: Is the FOX 13 Tampa Bay Anchor Retiring?

It’s true that some people make a difference, and Cynthia Smoot, a reporter and anchor for Tampa’s WTVT, is one of them. When she appeared on FOX 13 News and viewers chose to watch her, she had an impact. However, Cynthia Smoot is leaving WTVT after 25 long years. Her followers are naturally saddened about the news and have many questions. They especially want to know if the Emmy Award-winning anchor is leaving Tampa, too. Here’s what the veteran reporter had to say about her departure from FOX 13 News.
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
85K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy