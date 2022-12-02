Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities investigate Brandon house fire
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the City of Sioux Falls, authorities are investigating the cause fire that damaged a southern Brandon house Sunday evening. No injuries were reported in the incident. Officials say everyone was able to exit the house on fire in southern Brandon before fire...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fire near Rowena
ROWENA, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire north of Rowena Sunday night. Officials say Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, along with Brandon, Valley Springs, and Split Rock Fire Departments, were called to an area of Creekview Circle just before 7 p.m. Firefighters arriving on the...
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor: SWAT raid ‘a scary sight’
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are shaken, but relieved, that a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August. The neighbors watched as SWAT team members took their positions.
KELOLAND TV
The story behind the Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Josh Hayes is a 28-year-old Sioux Falls man working in healthcare. He’s perhaps better known to the community, however, as the Christmas light map guy. Hayes and I were seated in a Sioux Falls coffee shop early Monday afternoon, and he began telling...
KELOLAND TV
Aberdeen apartment fire; 3 arrested in homicide; New van fundraiser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and grand theft. While Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley are facing first-degree murder and burglary charges.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department briefing Monday, a man received non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in a gas station restroom Saturday night. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in a convenience store on 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The victim was...
KELOLAND TV
Inside Click Rain’s factory turned office space
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly two years ago, Click Rain digital marketing acquired Lemonly, an info graphic design firm in Sioux Falls. Now the two organizations are finally working under the same roof, in a uniquely redesigned space. When you walk into Click Rain Inc.’s new office, it’s...
KELOLAND TV
Man connected to cold case released; Crews nearly hit by car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 2. Here’s all you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are investigating a multiple car crash near Lake Poinsett. One driver is incredibly lucky after walking away with only minor injuries after a...
KELOLAND TV
How you can help ‘Empty the Shelters’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to add a new pet to your home, now may be a good time to do it. Wanda and Darol Krueger came to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Thursday to welcome a new tail-wagging member to the family. Their...
wnax.com
Lake Area Traffic Study Critical for Yankton County
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is doing a traffic study in and around the Lewis & Clark Lake area west of Yankton. Yankton County Commissioner Dan Klimisch says the population and traffic is growing in that area…. Klimisch says there are big seasonal variations in traffic….. Klimisch...
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: 1983 snowfall react to snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this week, Southeastern KELOLAND saw its first measurable snowfall of the season. Over six inches fell in Lake Park, Iowa while just over two inches was seen at the Sioux Falls airport. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983...
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Popular Sioux Falls Sandwich Shop Announces Reopening & Changes
If you have been craving a delicious sandwich with fries this week from Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen in Sioux Falls, you're in luck! The popular sandwich diner just announced its doors are back open after some construction work. That's not the only news Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen staff told its sandwich lovers.
KELOLAND TV
How cold will December be?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been following model trends that have been hinting at a much colder December than average. Those models and trends have been showing up on the teleconnections, or the long-distance relationship between weather patterns. Our current La Nina pattern is just one example of a teleconnection.
KELOLAND TV
Distracted driving is a hard habit to break in SD
South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
KELOLAND TV
‘We are just a bunch of sinners trying to make the world a better place’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls motorcycle group gathers every Sunday to help those in need. For the past 5 years, members of the motorcycle ministry group, The Fam, meet to hand out food to people at homeless shelters. “We just try to do what we can...
kfgo.com
OSHA probes worker’s death at Sioux Falls packaging facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed Friday that it is investigating a death that occurred at a Sioux Falls packaging facility earlier this week. OSHA spokesperson Scott Allen said investigators were speaking with employees and the owner of Bell Inc. to determine what happened...
KELOLAND TV
3 arrested in Sioux Falls homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have arrested three people in connection with a homicide in central Sioux Falls this summer. Police say the arrests are the result of the ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and...
KELOLAND TV
‘The Christmas story, there’s nothing like it’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The air is chilly and lights are going up all around KELOLAND, meaning Christmas is getting closer. One Sioux Falls Church got into the spirit Saturday evening with a live nativity scene. You’ve probably heard the story of the nativity scene, but at Southern...
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: Holiday treats and giving back
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we’re talking about the sweetest part of the holiday season — holiday baking. First, we’ll hear the story of a Brandon high schooler who has turned her passion for baking into a passion for helping others.
