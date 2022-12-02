Read full article on original website
KCK man charged after allegedly shooting, killing estranged wife outside home
Wyandotte County prosecutors charged a man with first-degree murder for the shooting death of his estranged wife in Kansas City, Kansas.
Four more teens charged in deadly Shawnee shooting
Four more teenagers have been charged Monday in a deadly Shawnee shooting that occurred Nov. 30.
KMBC.com
Four 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old charged for Johnson County shooting death
Police ID Kan. suspect who broke employee's finger during robbery
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a November robbery at a business in Overland Park. On Monday police reported they have identified two suspects, according to Officer John Lacy. The strong-arm robbery occurred just before 7p.m. November 12, in the 11300 Block of West 95th Street, according to Overland...
Sheriff: 13-year-old among two dead at Kansas home
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victims as 55-year-old David M. Koch and his 13-year-old daughter, Hayden Koch. Just after 7 a.m. Monday deputies were called to the residence in the 700 block of E 1550 Road southeast of Lawrence for a possible shooting, according to sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
KCTV 5
Vigil held in KCMO for 16-year-old double homicide victim
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday night, a vigil was held to remember a 16-year-old killed in a double homicide near 38th and Garfield. Family and friends met near 39th Street and Bruce R. Watkins Drive to remember 16-year-old De’Vohn Dudley-Reese. His father told the crowd he was...
KCTV 5
KCK police investigating homicide following autopsy on body found in September
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The KCKPD is now investigating a homicide following an autopsy of a man’s body, which was found in a wooded area in September. The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said that Ottoniel Agustin-Chavez’s body was found on Sept. 15 in a wooded area in the 4200 block of Kaw Drive.
KCTV 5
13-year-old found dead following apparent murder-suicide in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 13-year-old was killed in what appears to be a murder-suicide in Douglas County, Kansas. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a residence in the 700 block of E. 1550 Road, which is southeast of Lawrence, just after 7 a.m. for a possible shooting.
International Business Times
Decomposing Body Of Girl, 5, Found At Home With Piles Of Trash; Mother Arrested
A woman in Missouri is facing charges for the death of her 5-year-old daughter and for subjecting the child's twin to severe neglect. Both the children showed signs of malnourishment and were found inside an apartment that had a pile of trash. Adair R. Fish, 43, called 911 and told...
Kansas City man 'fired warning shot' that killed man
KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed against a Kansas City man who fired shots from his vehicle, fatally wounding man on the street, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andrew Harold Bostic, 62, faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to...
KCTV 5
Aging & Style: Deaths related to drugs, alcohol rising
KCK Police demonstrate safe gun handling following death of 4-year-old boy
Kansas City, Kansas Police demonstrate how to safely handle and store a gun following the accidental death of 4-year-old Roman Andrews.
KC activists move ‘The Longest Night’ to new location, calling attention to growing gun violence
Each December, Mothers in Charge, a community anti-violence group in Kansas City, Missouri, organizes "The Longest Night."
Shawnee shooting victim dies from injuries, multiple suspects in custody
Jarod C. Rogers, the victim of a shooting earlier this week in Shawnee, Kansas has died from his injuries, according to police.
KMBC.com
Church prepares for 'Longest Night' service with over 150 crosses representing KCMO homicide victims
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A somber reminder is going up Monday at a church in Independence, Missouri, of families suffering in the Kansas City community. Over 150 crosses are up on the lawn of The Gathering Baptist Church on Noland Road. Each one is a small memorial for a family...
KCTV 5
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department down to 3 finalists for chief
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is one step closer to finding their new police chief. They are now down to three finalists for the position. “I am very happy with the quality of candidates that we have,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.
fox4kc.com
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
KCTV 5
Part of KC Streetcar line switches to buses because of downtown incident
KCTV 5
Pedestrian dead after crash on Holmes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning while walking southbound on Holmes. Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a white Jeep Patriot was traveling southbound on Holmes in the third lane of travel when the car struck the pedestrian. The incident happened around 3:39 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of 103rd Street.
Crash involving overturned vehicle on I-35 leaves 5 minors, 18-year-old injured
5 minors and an 18-year-old driver were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 35 in Clay County, Missouri.
