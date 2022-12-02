ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

TTU turns 100: Museum of Texas Tech invites you to see its Centennial Exhibition

By Elizabeth Fitz
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DMrWb_0jUUmKok00

LUBBOCK, Texas- In light of Texas Tech University’s 100-year anniversary, the Museum of Texas Tech said on Thursday its Centennial Exhibition is now open.

The Centennial Exhibition features five galleries that represent different facets of Texas Tech’s history, like its athletics program, schools, and notable historians.

Texas Tech delays removal of iconic Double T Scoreboard

“People seem to appreciate it and enjoy what they’re seeing, and probs surprised at all the exhibits in one place at one time,” said Andrew Gedeon, Exhibit Manager for the Museum of Texas Tech.

The Exhibition offers more than 15,000 square feet of memorabilia, museum officials shared.

“We have our main gallery, which is focused on the Texas Tech architecture, its inspiration, its elements and its features within campus,” Gedeon explained.

Lubbock Stockyards to close for good in December, owners said

The executive director of the museum, Dr. Aaron Pan, said more will be added to these exhibits.

“Even as you go through 100 years, 100 voices Exhibit… Right now, it highlights 20 people, but that will rotate because it’ll actually showcase every single person that’s part of that Centennial book,” Dr. Pan described. “This will be up all year for the celebration, and we’re excited to be part of it.”

The Centennial Exhibition runs through December 23, 2023, and museum admission is free .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech heading to Texas Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech has accepted an invitation to face Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 28. The game will be played at NRG Stadium and kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN. It’s the third time in Texas Tech’s last six bowl appearances the Red Raiders will play […]
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Santa Cops coming to Lubbock Saturday, December 3

LUBBOCK, Texas — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock announced that Santa Cops are coming back to town. On Saturday December 3, law enforcement professionals will take on the role of Santa for the day. See below for more details. The following is a press release from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock: LUBBOCK, TEXAS […]
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech announced gift to College of Architecture

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced a philanthropic contribution from the Huckabee family for the College of Architecture. The amount was not disclosed. The college will be named in honor of Tommie J. Huckabee. “Our vision is not about our family. It’s about you,” said Chris Huckabee, who is the son of Tommie. Tommie […]
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lady Raiders win sixth straight

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech used a 27-point first quarter to top Incarnate Word, 66-48, Sunday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Lady Raiders have now won six straight games for the first time since the 2019-20 season. “Obviously, we are very excited to be 7-1,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “I thought we came out […]
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lady Chaps top Oklahoma Christian in conference opener

LUBBOCK, Texas – Career nights from a pair of area athletes help Lubbock Christian to an 88-61 win over Oklahoma Christian Thursday at Rip Griffin Center. Frenship product Maci Maddox led the team with 19 points and Idalou’s Shaylee Stovall added 16 in the Lady Chaps’ win to open Lone Star Conference play. The victory […]
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Local Methodist churches vote to split from denomination, small amount remains with United Methodist Church

LUBBOCK, Texas – Changes in church; are a big topic of conversation for West Texas Methodists and the United Methodist Church altogether. This comes after years of conflict within the denomination over theological and cultural differences on same-sex marriage as well as the ordination of the LGBTQ community. The churches and pastors have faced the […]
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy