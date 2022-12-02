ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect

By Michele White, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47D83P_0jUUmDdf00

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday.

Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden believes his murder was related to his criminal activities. He had been and out of prison since 1993.

“It appears he’s had a criminal background and been involved in numerous things from drug crimes to thefts to other things so what we believe is it was probably a confrontation of some type and then he was shot,” Virden said.

Sequiche’s brother, Jeremy, says his brother was a good father and friend. He said he played football for Catoosa High School.

“He loved unconditionally. He loved his friends just like he loved his family,” Jeremy said. “And he deserves respect. He deserved clearing this, and I pray to God we find whoever did this and he’s brought to justice.” There were no witnesses. Investigators say none of his belongings were found with his body and Sequichie had no ties to the area. Sheriff Virden says these kinds of cases are not uncommon because Osage County is so rural.

“We’ve got a large county,” Virden said. “It’s very rural. We unfortunately catch a lot of bad situations when someone’s wanting to be in a non-populated area, where there’s not witnesses, you know, they’ll leave the cities and smaller towns and go to the rural locations where there’s no houses, no people.”

Sequichie’s brother Jeremy says he was a good friend and a good father. Sheriff Virden is asking anyone with information about this case to call the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3131.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
KTUL

Ponca City police searching for robbery suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ponca City Police Department is searching for a suspect after a gas station robbery early Sunday morning. Police say just after 5 a.m. Sunday, the Stop N Go near Highland Avenue and Osage Street was robbed by a younger white man. The suspect is...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Arrested In Connection To Deadly Tulsa Stabbing

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened overnight in Tulsa, Tulsa Police said. Police said they responded to the scene at around 3:20 a.m. near M.L.K. Jr Boulevard and East Jasper Street. Officers said that one man was found dead from a stab wound.
KRMG

Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office issues jury duty scam warning

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a scam warning about jury duty. The sheriff’s office reported residents receiving a call from “918-304-6173″ and the person on the line wanting to speak to person about jury duty. When the number is called...
KRMG

East Tulsa homicide suspect arrested

TULSA, Okla. — A suspect in an east Tulsa homicide has been arrested, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). On Sunday, Dec. 4, TPD said Isais Torres Jr., age 28, was arrested. TPD previously identified Torres as a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Nov. 30. According...
KRMG

Man dies in stabbing at Tulsa apartment complex, arrest made

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after police say he stabbed another man at a Tulsa apartment complex Sunday. Tulsa police responded to Pioneer Plaza at 901 North Elgin and found the victim, 35-year-old Raul Salgado, dead in the third-floor stairwell area from a stab wound, police said in a press release.
kaynewscow.com

Newkirk police arrest Kansas residents on drug trafficking complaints

NEWKIRK — Two Kansas residents are being held in the Kay County Detention Center after being arrested by Newkirk police on drug trafficking charges. Newkirk police chief Kevin Main said that officer Mike Ryan conducted a traffic stop on a red Dodge Charger at 10:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 9th and Elm.
1600kush.com

Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
news9.com

OHP Arrests Minnesota Murder Suspect In Kay County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrested a murder suspect out of Minnesota in Kay County. A trooper made the stop on I-35 near Braman early Thanksgiving Morning. The man inside the vehicle was wanted for a deadly shooting at a restaurant. The suspect was extradited back to Minnesota.
KTUL

Oklahoma Game Wardens arrest 2 felons after finding illegal deer head

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Game Wardens arrested two men they call "notorious wildlife violators". Game Wardens found Dustin Higgins and Darrell Gregory near Foraker in Osage County last week. Wardens Larry Green and Spencer Grace said the two convicted felons were in possession of a firearm, had no...
News On 6

Stolen Car Suspects Get Away After Chase With Wagoner County Deputies

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who stole a car, then led deputies on a chase that ended when they crashed into the woods. Investigators say the owner of the car was trying to warm it up and left it running with the keys inside when it was taken.
KRMG

Wagoner County authorities looking for car chase suspects

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies are searching for three people after they led authorities on a chase and crashed a vehicle Thursday. The Oak Grove Fire Department said on social media that the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is in the area of East 21st Street South and South 289th East Avenue looking for the three people who crashed their vehicle and ran off on foot following a chase.
kaynewscow.com

Former Kay County Detention Center Capt. sentenced to 46 months in federal prison

OKLAHOMA CITY — Former Kay County Detention Center Capt. Matthew Ware, 53, was sentenced today to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees held at the KCDC. On April 15, 2022, a federal jury convicted...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
108K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy