Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday.

Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden believes his murder was related to his criminal activities. He had been and out of prison since 1993.

“It appears he’s had a criminal background and been involved in numerous things from drug crimes to thefts to other things so what we believe is it was probably a confrontation of some type and then he was shot,” Virden said.

Sequiche’s brother, Jeremy, says his brother was a good father and friend. He said he played football for Catoosa High School.

“He loved unconditionally. He loved his friends just like he loved his family,” Jeremy said. “And he deserves respect. He deserved clearing this, and I pray to God we find whoever did this and he’s brought to justice.” There were no witnesses. Investigators say none of his belongings were found with his body and Sequichie had no ties to the area. Sheriff Virden says these kinds of cases are not uncommon because Osage County is so rural.

“We’ve got a large county,” Virden said. “It’s very rural. We unfortunately catch a lot of bad situations when someone’s wanting to be in a non-populated area, where there’s not witnesses, you know, they’ll leave the cities and smaller towns and go to the rural locations where there’s no houses, no people.”

Sheriff Virden is asking anyone with information about this case to call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131.

