Penn State likes to keep the top talent in Pennsylvania close to home on the recruiting trail, but sometimes some of the best talent lands elsewhere when it comes time to make a commitment. But, thanks to the transfer portal, Penn State has an opportunity to bring a former top 10 recruit from the state back home. Elijah Jeudy, a defensive lineman from Texas A&M, was among the hundreds of players to enter the transfer portal on Monday, and Penn State was quick to extend an offer to the Philadelphia native. Jeudy announced he received an offer from Penn State on...

16 MINUTES AGO