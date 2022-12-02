Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Penn State extends offer to Texas A&M DL Elijah Jeudy
Penn State likes to keep the top talent in Pennsylvania close to home on the recruiting trail, but sometimes some of the best talent lands elsewhere when it comes time to make a commitment. But, thanks to the transfer portal, Penn State has an opportunity to bring a former top 10 recruit from the state back home. Elijah Jeudy, a defensive lineman from Texas A&M, was among the hundreds of players to enter the transfer portal on Monday, and Penn State was quick to extend an offer to the Philadelphia native. Jeudy announced he received an offer from Penn State on...
Comments / 0